Police love new recruit 'Brian' – but want to reunite him with owner

To support their regular biped officers, police forces around the country have long employed the talents of their four-legged friends.

But Broadland Police picked up an unexpected new recruit on Tuesday after they found a dog roaming free near Norwich.

Officers picked up the poor pooch on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) at Spixworth, and have temporarily named him Brian.

Police said via social media that their new four-legged friend was “currently fitting in well” and “loving his new role as Team Five mascot”.

But as much as they love having him around, they want to reunite him with his true owner to make sure ‘Brian’ gets his home back.

Broadland Police said on Twitter: “Police want to reunite this dog with his owner. He was found early this morning on the NDR at Spixworth. [He] is currently fitting in well, loving his new role as Team Five mascot.

“For information, call 101 quoting CAD 210420-54.”