Police officers who saved heart attack victims’ lives to receive national awards

Four Norwich police officers are to receive national awards. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Four Norwich police officers who saved the lives of two heart attack victims are to receive national awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 79-year-old man collapsed outside Heartsease garage in March 2018. Photo: Google The 79-year-old man collapsed outside Heartsease garage in March 2018. Photo: Google

The officers will each receive a resuscitation certificate from the Royal Humane Society, in recognition of their life-saving action in two incidents in Norwich.

PC Oliver Farrow and Kerron Tuttle were on the Norwich rush hour patrol on March 19, 2018 when they were called to help a collapsed 79-year-old.

They discovered the man unconscious on the snow covered street outside Heartsease Garage on Plumpstead Road.

The officers sprang into action, taking turns administering CPR before locating a defibrillator at a nearby shop.

Treacherous weather delayed the ambulance, leaving the officers to apply CPR to the dying man. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Treacherous weather delayed the ambulance, leaving the officers to apply CPR to the dying man. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Treacherous weather meant the ambulance sent from the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital was delayed but the officers continued to apply CPR to the seriously ill man.

Finally the ambulance made it to the scene and the man was rushed to hospital and survived the ordeal.

A spokesperson for national charity The Royal Human Society said the man would not have survived without the officers and so have recognised their actions with resuscitation certificates.

Also on the honours list are PCs Christopher Claydon and Matthew Taylor, who saved the life of an unresponsive man on the morning of Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The officers discovered Norwich man David Coe collapsed and without a pulse on St Giles Street at around 11am.

They immediately began applying CPR and battling the busy Saturday traffic to make the area safe.

After around 15 minutes a weak pulse was detected and Mr Coe was rushed to hospital, where he later made a full recovery and personally thanked the officers for their work.

Andrew Chapman, secretary for the Royal Humane Society added his personal praise for the life saving action of the four officers.

He said: “These officers did a wonderful job – the first of them in what sounds to be atrocious conditions - and they all thoroughly deserve the awards they are to receive. They saved the lives of the two victims with their swift action.”

The officers will receive their certificates, only available to non-medical staff, in early 2019.