Police arrest a man on suspicion of drink driving

PUBLISHED: 08:05 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:17 04 November 2018

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of driving offences. Photo: James Bass.

Police in Norwich have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Sergeant Chris Harris tweeted about the arrest, praising his colleagues he said: “Great work by my @NSRAPT team who have just arrested a male in #Norwich on suspicion of; drug driving (positive @DrugWipeUK) #Fatal4, disqualified driving, possession of cannabis and offensive weapon, no insurance #Sec165”

