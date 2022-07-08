Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Review

Review: Sound Ideas takes audiences on a trip across the outback to Alice Springs

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 5:25 PM July 8, 2022
Priscilla Queen of the Desert received a standing ovation at their opening night. 

Priscilla Queen of the Desert received a standing ovation at their opening night. - Credit: James Burton

Sound Ideas Theatre Company does it again as they take audiences on a trip across Australia with a bus full of drag queens.  

Priscilla Queen of The Desert the musical opened at the Norwich Playhouse to a packed-out audience.  

The show follows the same story line as the popular film whereby two drag queens and a transgender woman travel across the Australian desert to perform at a casino in Alice Springs.  

Matt Squance played Tick/Mitzi and Alex Green played Adam/Felicia. 

Matt Squance played Tick/Mitzi and Alex Green played Adam/Felicia. - Credit: James Burton

And this show did not disappoint, Dan Smith’s direction and Martin Smith’s choreography took audiences on a ride in this fast-paced camp show.  

Jam packed with familiar songs such as Its Raining Men and I Will Survive this show had the audience laughing, crying singing and by the end – up on their feet dancing.  

The entire cast of Sound Ideas production of Priscilla is so strong. 

The entire cast of Sound Ideas production of Priscilla is so strong. - Credit: James Burton

All costumes in the show were designed and made by Dan Smith and they were sublime – full of sequins and larger than life shapes, and the sheer number of costumes was hard to comprehend.  

Leading the show were Tick played by Matt Squance, Bernadette played by Christopher Nicoll and Felicia played by Adam Green.  

All the costumes were made and designed by Dan Smith. 

All the costumes were made and designed by Dan Smith. - Credit: James Burton

Most Read

  1. 1 Road cordoned off after unexploded bomb discovered
  2. 2 Royal Arcade food hall opening date and name revealed
  3. 3 Hotel Chocolat opening café in Norwich with vouchers for first customers
  1. 4 City gulls are now 'CANNIBALS' and eat baby pigeons in one gulp
  2. 5 Norwich dad named England's Strongest Man
  3. 6 New homeware shop is 'dream come true' for owner
  4. 7 Bomb squad called in after live WW1 explosive donated to charity shop
  5. 8 Safety measures to be installed at notorious 'danger junction'
  6. 9 More than 250 houses in Norwich postcode taking part in summer yard sale
  7. 10 Huge fine for care home after resident falls out of window

All strong performers in their own right, Christopher Nicoll played Bernadette, a transgender woman in such an honest and nuanced way he really did steal the show.  

The ensemble for the show is made up of well know Norwich drag artists and seasoned performers alike. 

The ensemble for the show is made up of well know Norwich drag artists and seasoned performers alike. - Credit: James Burton

Other stand out performances were the three Diva’s expertly played by Holly Graham, Tina Dalzell and Emily Sidnell, they were the real glue of the show and did not miss a single note.  

Brandon Chaskin was stunning when he took to the stage as young Bernadette, a seasoned drag queen you could tell the Brandon has really perfected the art of lip syncing.  

Martin Smith choreography made excellent use of the stage at the Norwich Playhouse. 

Martin Smith choreography made excellent use of the stage at the Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: James Burton

A surprise performance was Sam Knight who played Shirley, a pub landlady, she had the entire audience crying with laughter at her perfect comic timing, it really was a riot.  

Marion played by Kate Panty and Jon Bennett as Bob added some real heart to the show in the elastic way, they played their open and honest characters.  

Tina Dalzell, Holly Graham and Emily Sidnell blew the audience away with their tight vocals as Diva's. 

Tina Dalzell, Holly Graham and Emily Sidnell blew the audience away with their tight vocals as Diva's. - Credit: James Burton

All backed up by the best ensemble in town full of seasoned drag performances and faces often seen on Norwich stages, this show really is not to be missed.  

Priscilla Queen of the Desert runs until July 10. 

Priscilla Queen of the Desert runs until July 10. - Credit: James Burton

Priscilla Queen of The Desert is at The Playhouse until July 10. For tickets visit the website: norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert 

Alex Green is a professional performer from Norwich, he took to the stage as Felicia. 

Alex Green is a professional performer from Norwich, he took to the stage as Felicia. - Credit: James Burton


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Korben White's bespoke prom gown was designed and made by Kirk Wills and was inspired by Billy Porter's Met Gala gown

City teen gets celebrity backing for prom dress

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The scaffolding up on the Grosvenor Fish Bar, and the old Birdcage building, due to Pottergate sinki

City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Green Man in Rackheath which has closed

Broadland District Council

Country pub announces closure due to rising costs

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Tim Irven who will be opening Boston House, formerly The Cottage, for fine dining at Orford Hill.

Food and Drink

Restaurant with 'interactive dining experience' to open in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon