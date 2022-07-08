Review: Sound Ideas takes audiences on a trip across the outback to Alice Springs

Review

Priscilla Queen of the Desert received a standing ovation at their opening night. - Credit: James Burton

Sound Ideas Theatre Company does it again as they take audiences on a trip across Australia with a bus full of drag queens.

Priscilla Queen of The Desert the musical opened at the Norwich Playhouse to a packed-out audience.

The show follows the same story line as the popular film whereby two drag queens and a transgender woman travel across the Australian desert to perform at a casino in Alice Springs.

Matt Squance played Tick/Mitzi and Alex Green played Adam/Felicia. - Credit: James Burton

And this show did not disappoint, Dan Smith’s direction and Martin Smith’s choreography took audiences on a ride in this fast-paced camp show.

Jam packed with familiar songs such as Its Raining Men and I Will Survive this show had the audience laughing, crying singing and by the end – up on their feet dancing.

The entire cast of Sound Ideas production of Priscilla is so strong. - Credit: James Burton

All costumes in the show were designed and made by Dan Smith and they were sublime – full of sequins and larger than life shapes, and the sheer number of costumes was hard to comprehend.

Leading the show were Tick played by Matt Squance, Bernadette played by Christopher Nicoll and Felicia played by Adam Green.

All the costumes were made and designed by Dan Smith. - Credit: James Burton

All strong performers in their own right, Christopher Nicoll played Bernadette, a transgender woman in such an honest and nuanced way he really did steal the show.

The ensemble for the show is made up of well know Norwich drag artists and seasoned performers alike. - Credit: James Burton

Other stand out performances were the three Diva’s expertly played by Holly Graham, Tina Dalzell and Emily Sidnell, they were the real glue of the show and did not miss a single note.

Brandon Chaskin was stunning when he took to the stage as young Bernadette, a seasoned drag queen you could tell the Brandon has really perfected the art of lip syncing.

Martin Smith choreography made excellent use of the stage at the Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: James Burton

A surprise performance was Sam Knight who played Shirley, a pub landlady, she had the entire audience crying with laughter at her perfect comic timing, it really was a riot.

Marion played by Kate Panty and Jon Bennett as Bob added some real heart to the show in the elastic way, they played their open and honest characters.

Tina Dalzell, Holly Graham and Emily Sidnell blew the audience away with their tight vocals as Diva's. - Credit: James Burton

All backed up by the best ensemble in town full of seasoned drag performances and faces often seen on Norwich stages, this show really is not to be missed.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert runs until July 10. - Credit: James Burton

Priscilla Queen of The Desert is at The Playhouse until July 10. For tickets visit the website: norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert

Alex Green is a professional performer from Norwich, he took to the stage as Felicia. - Credit: James Burton



