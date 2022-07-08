Review
Review: Sound Ideas takes audiences on a trip across the outback to Alice Springs
- Credit: James Burton
Sound Ideas Theatre Company does it again as they take audiences on a trip across Australia with a bus full of drag queens.
Priscilla Queen of The Desert the musical opened at the Norwich Playhouse to a packed-out audience.
The show follows the same story line as the popular film whereby two drag queens and a transgender woman travel across the Australian desert to perform at a casino in Alice Springs.
And this show did not disappoint, Dan Smith’s direction and Martin Smith’s choreography took audiences on a ride in this fast-paced camp show.
Jam packed with familiar songs such as Its Raining Men and I Will Survive this show had the audience laughing, crying singing and by the end – up on their feet dancing.
All costumes in the show were designed and made by Dan Smith and they were sublime – full of sequins and larger than life shapes, and the sheer number of costumes was hard to comprehend.
Leading the show were Tick played by Matt Squance, Bernadette played by Christopher Nicoll and Felicia played by Adam Green.
All strong performers in their own right, Christopher Nicoll played Bernadette, a transgender woman in such an honest and nuanced way he really did steal the show.
Other stand out performances were the three Diva’s expertly played by Holly Graham, Tina Dalzell and Emily Sidnell, they were the real glue of the show and did not miss a single note.
Brandon Chaskin was stunning when he took to the stage as young Bernadette, a seasoned drag queen you could tell the Brandon has really perfected the art of lip syncing.
A surprise performance was Sam Knight who played Shirley, a pub landlady, she had the entire audience crying with laughter at her perfect comic timing, it really was a riot.
Marion played by Kate Panty and Jon Bennett as Bob added some real heart to the show in the elastic way, they played their open and honest characters.
All backed up by the best ensemble in town full of seasoned drag performances and faces often seen on Norwich stages, this show really is not to be missed.
Priscilla Queen of The Desert is at The Playhouse until July 10. For tickets visit the website: norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert