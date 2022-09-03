Review: My Son’s a Queer – (but what can you do?)

Review

Rod Madge’s new musical is a one person show and is a familiar coming of age story for both queer folk and those who had that moment in school where they tried desperately to fit in.

Madge began sharing their home tapes of them dressing in popular Disney costumes, performing parades and full scale shows in their living room with their family on social media during lockdown and rose to social media fame – it is these hilarious and cute videos that create the backbone of this unique and important show.

The show is centered around home videos which Rob and their family unearthed during lockdown - Credit: Mark Senior

Using a small array of props, Madge was able to turn the Playhouse Theatre into their living room – making for a very intimate and personal show. All the props needed for the show are hidden within the set and make for some really beautiful moments including Madge revealing some childhood fancy dress costumes lovingly made by their family.

Rob explained how difficult it is when you have to put the costumes away and try to fit in to make friends – a feeling that in some way is familiar to anyone who is in some way different.

The show has been expertly designed with the videos slotting perfectly into the show and the lighting elevates the entire concept.

Rob's storytelling is second to none - Credit: Mark Senior

What really stood out about this show though was Madge’s incredible talent for story telling – telling the whole story in one act meant that the audience didn’t get the chance to stop and think.

No, we were on that journey with Rob meaning that at a few points there wasn’t a dry eye in that theatre – sometimes the whole audience erupted into laughter, and sometimes it was like they needed a box of tissues to be passed around.

The show also featured some incredible costumes as part of a Disney parade - Credit: Mark Senior

Though Rob’s impeccable comic timing carried the show from start to finish.

This show really is unmissable – especially now, it is so important for theatre like this to be seen, shared and talked about.

My Son’s a Queer (but what can you do) has one more show at the Norwich Playhouse on September 3, 2022.

Though this show will be transferring to the West End – which is very well deserved.

The show also asks the question about why children have to pick between girls toys and costumes and boys toys and costumes - Credit: Mark Senior



