Search

Advanced search

Who spray-painted pineapples across Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 12:11 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 06 September 2019

Pineapple graffiti has appeared across Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Pineapple graffiti has appeared across Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The artist behind some of the city's colourful pineapple art has been revealed.

Pineapple graffiti has appeared across Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.Pineapple graffiti has appeared across Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

First there was the mysterious Les Dennis graffiti popping up in city spots, but now there's a new tag on the block as pineapples are spotted all over Norwich.

The brightly coloured pineapples can be seen from Nelson Street to Park Lane, but where did they come from?

Pineapple graffiti on Park Lane, Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.Pineapple graffiti on Park Lane, Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

At least four of the works have been confirmed to be by local artist and blogger Ruth Knapp, who has exhibited work at venues including Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich Castle and The Birdcage.

She is also the co-founder of Norwich lifestyle blog Life In A Fine City.

Ms Knapp puts her name to the pineapples on a house in Nelson Street, which was commissioned, art on a balcony opposite Grape's Hill roundabout, a pineapple that appeared in the Pottergate underpass, and the ones in and around the cafe at 81 Park Lane.

Pineapple graffiti has appeared across Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.Pineapple graffiti has appeared across Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

There are also pineapples in the underpass out of Chapelfield Park and the bridges along Marriott's Way, but these are not confirmed to be the work of Ms Knapp.

Pineapple graffiti on Nelson Street, Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.Pineapple graffiti on Nelson Street, Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We’ve seen boys grow into men’ - shop bids goodbye to customers

Avi and Mala Matkar the owners of Mr News who are retiring on September 15. Picture; staff

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We’ve seen boys grow into men’ - shop bids goodbye to customers

Avi and Mala Matkar the owners of Mr News who are retiring on September 15. Picture; staff

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk’s most wanted captured hiding in river by police dog after three-hour manhunt

Police Dog Daley. PIC: NS POLICE DOGS TWITTER

Running column: Making the best out of a bad situation is crucial for runners at all levels, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong at the end of the Greater Manchester Marathon - a tough experience indeed. Picture: Greater Manchester Marathon

Who spray-painted pineapples across Norwich?

Pineapple graffiti has appeared across Norwich city centre. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Interview with Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind’s frontman ahead of Norwich show

Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind will play Waterfront Studios on Thursday September 26. Photo: Steve Gullick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists