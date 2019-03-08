Who spray-painted pineapples across Norwich?
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
The artist behind some of the city's colourful pineapple art has been revealed.
First there was the mysterious Les Dennis graffiti popping up in city spots, but now there's a new tag on the block as pineapples are spotted all over Norwich.
The brightly coloured pineapples can be seen from Nelson Street to Park Lane, but where did they come from?
At least four of the works have been confirmed to be by local graffiti artist 'Knapple', who has exhibited work at venues including Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich Castle and The Birdcage.
Knapple has put their name to the pineapples on a house in Nelson Street, which was commissioned, art on a balcony opposite Grape's Hill roundabout, a pineapple that appeared in the Pottergate underpass, and the ones in and around the cafe at 81 Park Lane.
There are also pineapples in the underpass out of Chapelfield Park and the bridges along Marriott's Way, but these are not confirmed to be the work of Knapple.