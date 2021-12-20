Norwich pigeon-protector recognised for work by PETA

Jenny Coupland, of Team Pigeon, has been given an award from animal rights organisation PETA for her efforts to protect pigeons from harm in Norwich - Credit: Jenny Coupland

A Norwich woman whose "quick-thinking" helped police investigate the suspected killing of two pigeons has received an award from an international animal-rights group.

Jenny Coupland, who runs Team Pigeon, a group that helps injured birds in the city, helped fight for justice in November after two pigeons were found decapitated.

Mrs Coupland's actions have since been recognised by PETA and she has been given the Hero to Animals award.

Jenny Coupland started Team Pigeon after becoming frustrated with how pigeons are treated and seeing many of them injured due to getting caught up in human waste - Credit: Jenny Coupland

PETA director Elisa Allen said: "Mrs Coupland could have run from this horrid scene but she chose to file a report to prevent more birds dying in agony.

"PETA's maxim is 'Never Be Silent,' and we encourage everyone to speak up if they think someone may have harmed an animal, whether the victim is a pigeon or a puppy."

Last month, two pigeons were found decapitated near Norwich Market after eyewitnesses reported seeing a man ripping their heads off.

Mrs Coupland reported the incident to the police and helped them with their enquires.

"It's nice to get recognition but we should all be doing what we can to stop and help animals in need," said Mrs Coupland. "I wish it wasn’t necessary because I think we are all innately kind to animals but unfortunately some people get bent out of shape."

Jenny Coupland with husband Garth Coupland, 68, who both look-out for injured pigeons in the city - Credit: Supplied

Team Pigeon was set up by Mrs Coupland after she became frustrated with the treatment of pigeons by the public and hoped to change the conversation surrounding the birds.

According to PETA, pigeons have earned more Dickin Medals, a Victoria Cross for animals, than any other species for their life-saving work during the Second World War.

Mrs Coupland added: "Pigeons are unfairly seen as dirty creatures. They saved thousands of lives during the Second World War, they understand time and space, differentiate between written words and see in a superior light spectrum.

"They are great little birds full of character and don't deserve the ill-treatment and disregard they receive."