Photographer captures 'astonishing' riverside wildlife
- Credit: Martin Clarke
A city photographer has been making use of his free time during lockdown to capture stunning photographs of riverside wildlife.
Martin Clarke has spent the last year taking pictures of otters, herons, kingfishers and other animals between Carrow Bridge and Foundry Bridge.
He also captured photos of a "massive" seal resting under Carrow Bridge in April during the pandemic period.
Mr Clarke said: "Stuck in our Riverside flat for a year I have resorted to taking photographs from the riverbank.
"It did not take long to realise that a city centre river has proved astonishing for the amount of wildlife readily viewable.
"First I made friends with the Egyptian geese who I hand feed every day. Then I began spotting kingfishers, herons and cormorants as well as grey wagtails and goldfinches."
Mr Clarke previously worked with naturalist Joy Adamson, author of Born Free, as a leopard handler and was frequently invited back to Kenya from 2009 to 2015.
