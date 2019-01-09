Search



Norwich pet charity in need of donations

09 January, 2019 - 21:00
The PDSA charity shop on Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Dawn Cowie



Archant

Animal-lovers are being urged to donate any unwanted items to Norwich PDSA shops to help sick and injured pets.

Items that can be donated include CDs, DVDs, books and toys as well as clothing.

PDSA shop manager, Dawn Cowie said: “Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read? Why not have a clear-out this weekend and donate your unwanted items to PDSA? As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping raise money for the pets of local people in need.

“We also need home furnishings such as vases, pictures and ornaments, as well as good quality men’s, ladies and children’s clothes.”

Money raised is given to veterinary clinics in the surrounding area.

Donations can be taken to the shop from Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5pm in Queens Road, Norwich.

For more information about PDSA visit www.pdsa.org.uk




