Warning over 'animal welfare crisis' as household budgets stretched

Pet owners are struggling to afford their pets due to the cost of living crisis - Credit: Martyn James / Getty Images

Pet owners across the city are worrying about how they'll look after their animals this winter among ever-rising costs.

In a recent survey from animal charity the RSPCA 78pc of the 4,000 people interviewed said the cost of living will impact their animals.

Another 19pc said they were worried about how they'll afford to feed their pets - leading to more food banks being set up around the country.

Emma Slawinski, director of advocacy and policy at the RSPCA, said: “We can't ignore that the cost of living crisis is the biggest single threat to pets in the UK today.

Initial building works have started on Cats Protection adoption centre in Longham, near Dereham. Faye, is currently up for homing. Picture: CATS PROTECTION - Credit: Archant

"We're on the brink of an animal welfare crisis due to the rise in pet ownership during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living pressures biting - especially those on lower incomes."

Experts offered some tips on how to take care of our furry friends on a budget.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "One thing is pet food.

"It can be incredibly expensive so why not explore whether there is a cheaper food that is still high welfare and meets your pets' needs?

"Dry food also goes much further than wet food, even though the upfront cost can be higher.

Emma Slawinski, director of advocacy and policy at the RSPCA - Credit: RSPCA

"Another thing to bear in mind is that preventing problems for pets is cheaper and easier than treating them.

"Keep on top of preventative care like worming and flea treatments which can become costly problems if not addressed.

"Some vets offer a paid monthly service for wormer, tick, and flea treatment too which helps to spread the cost."

Martyn James, founder of consumer rights specialists Martyn James Media, added that insurance is a key aspect to saving money.

Greyhounds can make good pets and need less exercise than you may think. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

He said: "Many pet owners have expressed concerns about rising costs for the best policies.

"Lots of insurers left the market too which has meant less choice.

"As with all general insurance products terms and conditions are very much open to interpretation.

"Speak to your vet before signing up to see if their fees are likely to be covered.

"There’s quite a lot of variation with vet’s fees.

"And if yours is pricey check with the insurer how much they’d be willing to cover."

Consumer rights expert and head of media at Resolver, Martyn Jones - Credit: Martyn James

Tips for bargain pet care from the RSPCA

Get crafty - Enrichment is so important for every animal's wellbeing but toys can soon add up.

So have a go at making your own at home.

Putting together some cardboard tubes, yoghurt pots, or plastic cups can make a puzzle feeder.

Or cutting up some old t-shirts can create a makeshift tug toy.

Initial building works have started on Cats Protection adoption centre in Longham, near Dereham. Syd has now found a new home. Picture: CATS PROTECTION - Credit: Archant

Scale back on the sitter - Is there anyone else who could help?

Look to trusted friends or family who could lend a hand while you're on holiday.

Just remember to introduce your pets to new people gradually and make sure they're comfortable before leaving them in charge.

Online prescriptions - It can sometimes be cheaper to buy medication online.

Vets can write a prescription for a small fee which can be ordered online which is usually much cheaper than buying direct from the vet.