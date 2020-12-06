'We're trying to beat Joe Wicks' - Personal trainer completes exercise marathon in a Norwich park

Published: 8:20 AM December 6, 2020

PT Bernie Junior leads a 12 hour fitness marathon in Eaton Park to raise money for the Jenny Lind children's hospital. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A personal trainer has vowed to beat Joe Wicks in an exercise marathon at a Norwich park to fundraise for a children's hospital.

Dozens of people have broken out in a sweat during a 12-hour fitness session at Eaton Park on Saturday (December, 5).

The event was hosted by Bernie Junior, a personal trainer from Norwich, to raise money for the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital.

The 39-year-old was inspired by celebrity trainer Joe Wicks, who raised more than £2.5m for Children in Need after completing a 24-hour PE challenge.

Mr Junior said: "We're trying to beat Joe Wicks. If he can do it then so can I.

"I'm excited and I can't wait to do it. I really don't care about the weather. It's going to be freezing but we will push through it as much as we can. If anything, snow would spur me on even more."

The day was broken into different classes, including Zumba, spinning and boxing-style session, with everyone invited to join and make a donation.

Classes were restricted to 30 people with a 3 metre social distance rule in place due to coronavirus.

So far, more than £4,000 has been raised for the children's hospital.

Donations will go towards four saturation machines which help monitor children’s heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen levels.

Any remaining money will be spent on Christmas presents for children being treated, with Mr Junior planning on visiting on the big day.

He said: "We have already smashed the target which was £2,500. Everyone has chipped in and they have all been brilliant.

"Helping children is a cause close to my heart. I have a massive soft spot for helping them and a lot of my clients have children.

"I know of people who have had their children treated at the hospital so it is a really personal charity for me.

"I just want to raise as much money as possible and thank everyone who has donated so far."

