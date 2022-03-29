Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:12 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 10:13 AM March 29, 2022
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A person has sadly died after being hit by a train near Norwich - Credit: Archant

A person in their 50s has died after being hit by a train near Norwich. 

Officers from British Transport Police were called to the incident at about 3.15pm yesterday.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said officers were called to the line near Norwich following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The spokesman added: "Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The incident caused some cancellation and disruption to services between Norwich and Stowmarket

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

British Transport Police
Norfolk Live News
Suffolk Live News
Norwich News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

The courtyard at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich has had a spring makeover. 

Food and Drink

Enjoy afternoon tea and drinks in stunning spring courtyard in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire and Rescue have attended a second fire at a home in Eaton, Norwich.

Firefighters tackle second blaze at Norwich home in less than a month

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Hannants Convenience Store in Magdalen Street 

Masked raiders target city newsagent shop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jennie Fitzgerald, from Sprowston, with the treasure chest, and its contents, that she found on a No

Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon