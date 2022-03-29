Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich

A person has sadly died after being hit by a train near Norwich - Credit: Archant

A person in their 50s has died after being hit by a train near Norwich.

Officers from British Transport Police were called to the incident at about 3.15pm yesterday.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said officers were called to the line near Norwich following reports of a casualty on the tracks.



The spokesman added: "Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.



"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The incident caused some cancellation and disruption to services between Norwich and Stowmarket.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.