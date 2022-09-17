City folk's pilgrimage to the capital to bid farewell to the Queen

Derek and Eira Brightman (inset) joined the 20-hour queue to see the Queen lying in state on Friday morning - Credit: PA/Derek Brightman

Among the thousands of people waiting to see Her Majesty lying in state are visitors from the Fine City - as well as those finalising their plans to attend her funeral.

Martin Pearce, 40, from Thorpe St Andrew is currently on holiday in Turkey with his partner of seven years, Dino Julian.

The pair will return to Luton late on Sunday night and managed to book a hotel room in Stratford the night before the funeral.

Martin Pearce is currently on holiday in Turkey with his partner Dino Julian and will go to London for the Queen's funeral before returning to Norwich - Credit: Martin Pearce

Martin said: "We looked at hotels after the funeral date was announced and the prices of rooms doubled - if not tripled.

"It was important for us to get down to London for the funeral. When Diana died I was young - watching that at the time was emotional. I'm the same age as William.

"The Queen is all we've ever known. It's the Queen.

"When the news broke I was at work at Morrisons Riverside - and everything just stopped. I shed a little tear.

"I saw the Queen twice in Norwich - when she opened the Forum I was outside City Hall and then when she went up to the castle so I ran up to catch her as she was leaving."

He added: "It's lovely to have seen her in life and then be part of her send off.

"If I was at home I would have joined a queue to see her lying in state.

"Being in London for her funeral is our way of making up for that.

"We're never going to have another Queen in my lifetime. It's a truly unique event.

"I'm prepared to feel sad - I'm definitely going to cry. I've watched the people queueing from here in Turkey and have been welling up and getting all emotional."

He added that he and Dino will aim to catch the funeral procession in a spot near Constitution Hill - if not they will watch on the screens in Hyde Park or head for Windsor.

Eira Brightman and her husband Derek travelled from Swannington to London at 4am - battling train cancellations - to make it to the capital following a trip to Sandringham earlier in the week.

The pair, along with new-found Norfolk friends from the journey, then walked four miles to join the end of the queue just a few short hours before it reached capacity.

Derek and Eira Brightman joined the queue to see the Queen lying in state at 8.30am on Friday, September 16 - Credit: Derek Brightman

Two hours into the queue, they were alerted by marshals that they would not reach Westminster Hall for another 16 to 20 hours.

Eira said: "There's just people everywhere.

"You've got to be here to appreciate the snaking of the queues.

People from Norfolk queuing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. From left to right, Eva from Holt, Eira Brightman from Swannington, Keith from Beccles, Rachael and Cindy from Woodton, Liam from Haverhill and Derek Brightman from Swannington - Credit: Derek Brightman

"We'll be staying put."

Originally from Bath, Eira said that although she regrettably never saw the Queen she often spotted the new Queen Consort Camilla out and about, as she lived near hers and King Charles' home.

She added: "I feel privileged to be here. I can't imagine not being here or being on the other side of the fence where the queue was closed.

"It's been an emotional week.

"It's heartbreaking. We're here to show respects to the Queen but more importantly to the family - William and Harry particularly.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I know where I was the day Diana passed and we will remember this moment too for the rest of our lives."

Zak Nelson, 27, travelled to the capital with his mother Lesley, 56, from Long Stratton.

The pair have a slot to see the Queen at 8pm - 10 hours after arriving at the designated kiosk for disability access.

Zak and Lesley Nelson wait in St James' Park for their slot to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall - Credit: Zak Nelson

They waited for 90 minutes to get their wristband and will return in the evening.

Royal fan Zak said of the Queen's passing: "I had shivers. It is surreal and weird.

"We wouldn't miss this for the world. This is the one you'd want to go top because of Elizabeth's history and tenure.

"This is probably the biggest thing that is ever going to happen in our lifetimes.

"I'm expecting the emotion to hit me when we get in there."