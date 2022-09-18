The untold story of one of city's oldest parks

A book detailing the history, development, and untold stores of Heigham Park has been released for its centenary - Credit: Archant / Peter Cutting

The "untold story" of a popular city park has been released to celebrate its 100-year-old history.

Designed and overseen by the first Norwich Parks superintendent, Captain Sandys-Winsch, Heigham Park was created under post-World War One government.

The much loved Grade II listed space started development in 1922 and officially opened in 1924.

Now the park sits at the heart of Norwich’s Golden Triangle.

Jon Asher, pictured left, wrote the book after years of research - Credit: Peter Cutting

But its story has not been comprehensively told, and information on it has been scant, until now.

To mark the park’s centenary on September 10, regular park user, and artist, Jonathan Asher has researched and written 'A Centenary Guide to Heigham Park'.

Mr Asher said: "I became a regular user of Heigham Park in 2015, when I started to walk my dog there, and before long I was curious to know more about the park and its history.

"However, despite it being classed as a listed historic park, there was no information about it on display.

"I approached the Friends of Heigham Park to ask what they knew.

"Unfortunately they didn't know anything but they invited me to undertake research into the park’s history on their behalf.

Jon Asher with a customer in Heigham Park - Credit: Peter Cutting

"So I researched in my spare time and, after a slow start, the project just grew.

"It was surprising what new material came to light and the journey resulted in my meeting many very interesting and helpful people.

The 80-page book covers the park’s history, development, and how it looked originally with photos past and present.

Mr Asher added: "There are lots of fascinating stories, photos, facts and anecdotes.

"The book should add to people's knowledge and appreciation of the park, its history, and people connected to it.

"I hope everyone will view Heigham Park in a new light and love it even more.

"I guess if it hadn’t been for my dog then this book, and all its discoveries, would never have come about."

The book costs £8 and is available from Ian Fox Maps in Portersfield Road.

All profits from sales of the book will be used by the Friends to help make further improvements for the benefit of the park and its users.