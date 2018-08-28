Search

PUBLISHED: 18:35 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:36 29 December 2018

Everybody has heard of Parkrun, which has seen hundreds of thousands of people getting together across the UK on Saturday mornings to run 5km.

Pedal Revolution has opened in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtPedal Revolution has opened in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Now there is set to be a two-wheeled twist on the tale of two legs - ParkRide.

On Saturday, January 19, riders of all experience levels will have the chance to complete a three mile group bike ride around Whitlingham Country Park, following the traffic-free course set up by organisers.

The free event was set up by local social enterprise Pedal Revolution, which owns bike stores in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Gorleston and runs various cycling events throughout the year.

Described by organisers as a “recreational ride aimed at families and new riders”, the focus is on clocking miles and not on speed.

Whitlingham Lake during summer 2018 Credit: www.meandmypets.comWhitlingham Lake during summer 2018 Credit: www.meandmypets.com

Using a registration process each rider is allocated a ParkRide card and number, which are used to keep track of completed miles.

Helen Rainbow from Pedal Revolution said: “We are developing the software that will allow us to record your miles and for you to be motivated by the growing number of completed rides and miles blissfully clicking by.”

Organisers said they hoped that by not timing the event everyone felt included and the atmosphere would be sociable and positive.

Ms Rainbow said: “It is not about the speed or the time, it’s about getting active, feeling great and being part of something special.

“Whitlingham Country Park is a beautiful spot just on our doorstep here in Norwich and riders will be able to share other users’ quiet enjoyment of this special landscape at Whitlingham.”

For those keen to get involved but without their own bicycle, Pedal Revolution has a fleet of cycles ready to be loaned free of charge, but warned booking in advance was essential for the service.

Ms Rainbow added: “It has never been easier to get on a bike and unlock the benefits of an active lifestyle.”

ParkRide preregistration opens Wednesday, January 2 and can be completed here.

