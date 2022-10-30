Paddleboarders delight footie fans with post-match fancy dress parade
- Credit: Oli Jordan
Folk out in the city centre on Saturday evening faced a fright after 25 ghoulish paddleboarders punted down the River Wensum.
The gaggle, who are members of East of England Paddle Sports (EOEPS), took to the water in their ghostly glad rags and were greeted with cheers - and even a round of applause - from those on dry land.
Outdoor instructor Oli Jordan, founder of EOEPS - which has more than 12,000 members across the region - said: "This was our third annual Halloween paddle.
"We always choose somewhere we know we'll see people, like in town and city centres - we've previously done Halloween paddles in Cambridge and Bedford.
"Norwich was a great shout and amazingly we were paddling as thousands of people left the football game.
"They were cheering us. We're used to seeing a few but there were hoards of people."