Paddleboarders delight footie fans with post-match fancy dress parade

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:50 AM October 30, 2022
East of England Paddle Sports members took to the River Wensum on October 29 in Halloween dress

East of England Paddle Sports members took to the River Wensum on October 29 in Halloween dress - Credit: Oli Jordan

Folk out in the city centre on Saturday evening faced a fright after 25 ghoulish paddleboarders punted down the River Wensum.

The gaggle, who are members of East of England Paddle Sports (EOEPS), took to the water in their ghostly glad rags and were greeted with cheers - and even a round of applause - from those on dry land.

A paddleboarder - joined by her skeleton four-legged friend - on a Halloween punt down the River Wensum

A paddleboarder - joined by her skeleton four-legged friend - on a Halloween punt down the River Wensum - Credit: Oli Jordan

Outdoor instructor Oli Jordan, founder of EOEPS - which has more than 12,000 members across the region - said: "This was our third annual Halloween paddle.

"We always choose somewhere we know we'll see people, like in town and city centres - we've previously done Halloween paddles in Cambridge and Bedford.

A paddleboarder on the misty River Wensum in a skeleton costume over the Halloween weekend

A paddleboarder on the misty River Wensum in a skeleton costume over the Halloween weekend - Credit: Oli Jordan

"Norwich was a great shout and amazingly we were paddling as thousands of people left the football game.

"They were cheering us. We're used to seeing a few but there were hoards of people."

An EOEPS paddleboarder takes to the River Wensum in fancy dress with a Halloween sunset behind her

An EOEPS paddleboarder takes to the River Wensum in fancy dress with a Halloween sunset behind her - Credit: Oli Jordan

