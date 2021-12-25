News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Happy faces and festive cheer at Norwich Open Christmas' outdoor event

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:22 PM December 25, 2021
Ron Veall dressed up at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. Picture: Dan

Ron Veall dressed up at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than 100 people enjoyed a warm lunch and some festive cheer at Norwich Open Christmas’ revised outdoor event. 

Turkey sandwiches, hot drinks and winter clothes were being handed-out at in the car park of St Andrews Hall today.  

Lord Mayor of Norwich Kevin Maguire, Carol Lunney, trustee of Norwich Open Christmas, and Caroline J

Lord Mayor of Norwich Kevin Maguire, Carol Lunney, trustee of Norwich Open Christmas, and Caroline Jarrold, Sherif of Norwich, at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

This comes after the originally planned in-door event was cancelled due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. 

Carol Lunney, trustee of Norwich Open Christmas, said they have served close to 150 people and volunteers also delivered around 100 food packages. 

Tony Bown working hard at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. Picture: D

Tony Bown working hard at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It has been great. We have allowed people to sit in the hall to eat their takeaways and that’s worked really well. People seem to have had a nice time,” she said. 

“It's our 30th year this year and we would have liked to have done our normal Christmas but the fact we have served over 100 people means that was worthwhile.  

Members of the public coming to enjoy hot food and drink at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event at

Members of the public coming to enjoy hot food and drink at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event at St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“We only address these problems one day a year, we don’t want to be needed. But while there is a need, we will be here.” 

Volunteer Tony Bown (centre) handing out goody bags to Lester Ward (left) and Michael Bradley (right

Volunteer Tony Bown (centre) handing out goody bags to Lester Ward (left) and Michael Bradley (right) at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event at St Andrews Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Michael Bradley with his goody bag from Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Ha

Michael Bradley with his goody bag from Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Gary Lee serving hot food at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. Picture

Gary Lee serving hot food at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lord Mayor of Norwich Kevin Maguire, Carol Lunney, trustee of Norwich Open Christmas, and Caroline J

Lord Mayor of Norwich Kevin Maguire, Carol Lunney, trustee of Norwich Open Christmas, and Caroline Jarrold, Sherif of Norwich, at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tony Bailey playing some music at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event at St Andrew's Hall. Picture

Tony Bailey playing some music at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event at St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Volunteers Natalie Fricker and Jamie Taylor serving food at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event ou

Volunteers Natalie Fricker and Jamie Taylor serving food at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A volunteer serving hot drinks at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. Pi

A volunteer serving hot drinks at Norwich Open Christmas' charity event outside St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt Norwich man wanted after A47 incident
  2. 2 Rough sleeper fights back after seeing his kids walk by from his doorway
  3. 3 Father and toddler abandoned at roadside after mask spat
  1. 4 Trans girl ready to celebrate first Christmas as 'true self'
  2. 5 Dereham Road in Norwich reopens following earlier closure
  3. 6 Wheelchair user stranded in city after disabled access shut at 8pm
  4. 7 Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas
  5. 8 'Exactly what this road needs' - New vegan bar opens in Norwich
  6. 9 Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft
  7. 10 GP surgery criticised for 'incredible lack of empathy'
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Grace Piercy, Norwich Evening News reporter, today braved the controversial 'ice rink' at Carrow Road Festive Fair.

Christmas | Opinion

'Is this the worst ice rink in the world?'

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
peppa vet bills and savannah

Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Plans for a Marco Pierre White restaurant at Norwich Hotel in Thorpe Road have been approved

Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

Bus disruption as £6.1m St Stephens revamp begins in January

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon