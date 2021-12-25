Happy faces and festive cheer at Norwich Open Christmas' outdoor event
- Credit: Danielle Booden
More than 100 people enjoyed a warm lunch and some festive cheer at Norwich Open Christmas’ revised outdoor event.
Turkey sandwiches, hot drinks and winter clothes were being handed-out at in the car park of St Andrews Hall today.
This comes after the originally planned in-door event was cancelled due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Carol Lunney, trustee of Norwich Open Christmas, said they have served close to 150 people and volunteers also delivered around 100 food packages.
“It has been great. We have allowed people to sit in the hall to eat their takeaways and that’s worked really well. People seem to have had a nice time,” she said.
“It's our 30th year this year and we would have liked to have done our normal Christmas but the fact we have served over 100 people means that was worthwhile.
“We only address these problems one day a year, we don’t want to be needed. But while there is a need, we will be here.”
