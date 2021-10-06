Christmas event back for 30th year

Published: 1:54 PM October 6, 2021

Norwich Open Christmas is set to return this year to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The charity is planning on holding their ever-popular traditional Christmas Day event at St Andrews Hall.

Volunteers provide a tradition Christmas for city folk who are homeless, struggling financially or even just alone on Christmas.

The charity began the venture in 1991 with around 30 guests and 15 volunteers.

The charity has grown significantly over the years seeing more than 500 guests and 200 volunteers attend their last event in 2019.

Everyone is welcome, irrespective of religion, race or gender.

People are not charged to attend, do not expect anyone to book and guests are free to come and go throughout the day as they please.

There is entertainment, free clothing, free food and they even offer goody bags to take away if you wish.

Last year, due to Covid, the charity delivered food and all sorts of festive parcels to more than 250 people.

They also set up an outdoor catering unit which served up more than 40 hot festive takeaway meals to rough sleepers.

If the guidelines remain as they currently are the charity will once more be able to go ahead with their Christmas Day event.

Carol Lunney, event organiser, said: "The charity is looking for volunteers and donations of food and clothing to make it a special day for our guests.

“If you feel you can help, then please visit our website”

However, the charity is also making contingency plans in case those regulations and guidance change, as it is determined that it continues the tradition of providing people with some cheer.

Chairman of the charity, Bill Ashton, added: "We learnt a lot from what we did last year so if you can’t come to us then we will do our utmost to come to you."

