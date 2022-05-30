Norwich named the second best place to raise a family in the UK

Norwich has been named in the top 10 cities in the country for raising a family - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich has been named as one of the best cities in the UK to raise a family.

The city came second in a 2022 study by Compare the Market, a price comparison website

It looked at average house prices, job opportunities, local amenities, air quality, broadband speeds, crime and pollution rates, and the number of schools.

Norwich was found to have the lowest crime rate and the highest number of schools and job opportunities per 100,000 people in the UK.

According to the study, the average monthly salary in the city is £1,666 and the average monthly rent is £918.

There are eight museums, 10 libraries, and a broadband speed of 67.3Mbps.

Edinburgh was named the best city in the UK to raise a family with Brighton & Hove also making the top three.

Other cities in the top 10 included Manchester, Aberdeen, and Newcastle.