Four nurseries in Norwich named among top 20 in East of England

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:05 PM June 16, 2022
Updated: 7:42 PM June 16, 2022
Four nurseries in Norwich have been named among the top 20 in the East of England

Four nurseries in Norwich have been named among the top 20 in the East of England.

Chapelfield Children's Day Nursery, Spring Nursery Thorpe Hamlet, Dandelion Education Limited and Orchidale Children's Nursery in Taverham were recognised on the list.

The nurseries were rated on a range of criteria such as overall standard, facilities and outside space as well as learning, safeguarding and value for money.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: "Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

"Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care that is key to their social and emotional development as well as their learning.

"We hope these awards give parents that much-needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child."

To view the full list of winners, click here.

