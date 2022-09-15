Norwich nurse invited to Queen’s funeral
- Credit: Wendy Kimberley
A nurse from Norwich has been invited to attend the Queen's funeral with a group of 200 key workers and volunteers.
The group, who were recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, are to join royals, politicians and world leaders in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Community nurse Wendy Kimberley, 54, was recognised for her charitable services to the NHS through the Portraits for Heroes Initiative during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The everyday heroes will be part of a 2,000-strong congregation gathered for the final farewell to the long-reigning monarch.
The prime minister's official spokesperson said: "I can confirm that among the guests who have been invited to attend will be almost 200 people who were recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours this year, that was in June.
"These individuals drawn from across the UK were recognised for their extraordinary contributions in areas including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, people who volunteered in their communities, charity workers and those who work in healthcare, education and the wider public sector."
Buckingham Palace has not released a full guest list but several hundred dignitaries from around the world will travel to London to pay their last respects to the Queen in what is set to be one of the biggest logistical and diplomatic events in the UK in decades.
NHS staff will be among those proceeding with the Queen's coffin as it begins its journey to Windsor.
After the funeral, the King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey, before it is driven to Windsor on the state hearse.
Most Read
- 1 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
- 2 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
- 3 Visit Platform 9 3/4 and cast spells as Hogwarts is coming to Norwich
- 4 Church announces decision to close by the end of the year
- 5 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
- 6 Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich
- 7 A47 reopens after overnight closure following crash
- 8 Unique Art Deco home for sale for £400,000
- 9 Pedestrian taken to hospital after city centre crash
- 10 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
The later committal service at 4pm in St George’s Chapel will be attended by some 800 people, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor Estate staff.
The Queen will be interred with the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel in a private service at 7.30pm.
The burial service conducted by the Dean of Windsor and attended by the King and royals will remain entirely private as a “deeply personal family occasion”.