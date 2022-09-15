Norwich nurse invited to Queen’s funeral

Wendy Kimberley has been invited to the Queen's funeral. Here she is pictured earlier this year with the letter confirming her as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) - Credit: Wendy Kimberley

A nurse from Norwich has been invited to attend the Queen's funeral with a group of 200 key workers and volunteers.

The group, who were recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, are to join royals, politicians and world leaders in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Community nurse Wendy Kimberley, 54, was recognised for her charitable services to the NHS through the Portraits for Heroes Initiative during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Thursday September 15, 2022. - Credit: PA

The everyday heroes will be part of a 2,000-strong congregation gathered for the final farewell to the long-reigning monarch.

The prime minister's official spokesperson said: "I can confirm that among the guests who have been invited to attend will be almost 200 people who were recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours this year, that was in June.

"These individuals drawn from across the UK were recognised for their extraordinary contributions in areas including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, people who volunteered in their communities, charity workers and those who work in healthcare, education and the wider public sector."

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. - Credit: PA

Buckingham Palace has not released a full guest list but several hundred dignitaries from around the world will travel to London to pay their last respects to the Queen in what is set to be one of the biggest logistical and diplomatic events in the UK in decades.

NHS staff will be among those proceeding with the Queen's coffin as it begins its journey to Windsor.

After the funeral, the King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey, before it is driven to Windsor on the state hearse.

The later committal service at 4pm in St George’s Chapel will be attended by some 800 people, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor Estate staff.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (left) and the Prince and Princess of Wales view flowers left by members of the public at Windsor Castle following the death of the Queen - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen will be interred with the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel in a private service at 7.30pm.

The burial service conducted by the Dean of Windsor and attended by the King and royals will remain entirely private as a “deeply personal family occasion”.