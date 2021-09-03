'Terrified' nurse resuscitated in A&E after being spiked on night out

Exclusive

Published: 4:26 PM September 3, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM September 3, 2021

Alice Schollar, a nurse at the NNUH, ended up in Resus after she was spiked with ketamine - Credit: Alice Schollar

A horrified nurse has warned that anyone is vulnerable to having their drink spiked on a night out.

Alice Schollar, 27, woke up in A&E after ketamine — a powerful anesthetic — was slipped into her drink at a Norwich club last Saturday.

Ms Schollar, who works at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, warned that everyone was at risk and should be on alert for perpetrators.

Alice Schollar, a nurse at the NNUH, ended up in Resus after she was spiked with ketamine - Credit: Alice Schollar

She said: "I was spiked three years ago in the same place and I've always been really vigilant since.

"I only buy bottled drinks and I keep my thumb over the top at all times. I never let anyone else buy my drink for me.

"I have no idea how this happened to me. It's absolutely terrifying."

Her testimony comes as several people told the Evening News they have been targeted since clubs reopened, including one 23-year-old university student who began "violently throwing up" in the street.

Within a short period of time, Ms Schollar couldn't walk, stand or see. Her friends said she wasn't making any sense and that her pupils had dilated so much her eyes "went completely black".

She explained: "I felt absolutely fine, and then really weird.

"Suddenly I collapsed outside the club.

Alice Schollar, a nurse at NNUH, was spiked on a night out - despite taking every possible precaution she could - Credit: Alice Schollar

"I have epilepsy and my friends thought I was having a seizure so they called an ambulance.

"I remember waking up in Resus in A&E with a tube in my nose and a cardiac arrest monitor by my bed. They told me I'd been spiked with ketamine.

"It was horrible seeing my heartbeat drop that much.

"At the hospital we're really careful with doses and how we use ketamine as an anesthetic.

"Usually we use it as a last resort.

"To think that was put in my drink by someone makes me feel sick."

Reports of people being spiked are emerging as clubs reopen to the public - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed police received a report of spiking on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

A spokeswoman said: "Details have been passed to our licensing team for further review.

"We understand spiking causes concern because it makes people extremely vulnerable.

"If you think your friend has had their drink spiked, let the bar manager or staff know, stay with the person and seek medical help if their condition worsens."







