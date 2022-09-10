'The day I met the Queen'

I was among the people invited to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Sandringham - it's a day I will never forget - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012/ Julie Elvin

Growing up in Norwich and from what she describes as a 'poor' background, reporter SOPHIE SKYRING never entertained the thought she would one day meet the Queen. Until one day an email arrived...

It is a question Britons are sometimes asked by tourists: "Have you ever met the Queen?"

Like most people, I imagine, it never even crossed my mind.

I grew up in a suburb of Norwich and while I don't want to overdramatise my circumstances - I come from a wonderful, loving family and never wanted for anything - we didn't have much money to spare.

I was a university student who liked drama. So why would I ever get to meet the Queen?

And then I did.

Uncle John Marrison, aged four and my mum, Julie Elvin, aged eight in 1977 when the Queen visited Norwich for her Silver Jubilee - Credit: Betty Marrison

My family are big fans of the Royal Family.

When the Queen visited Norwich during her Silver Jubilee in 1977 my nanny, Betty Marrison, dressed my mum, Julie, and uncle, John, in patriotic outfits - complete with Union Jack boaters.

Hundreds gathered at the roundabout in Dereham Road and as the Queen drove past, she waved to my mum - then eight years old - and she never forgot it.

She still often tells the story.

The Queen talks to guests at the Sandringham garden party 2012 - Credit: IAN BURT

So in 2012 when The Garage theatre group in Norwich emailed me asking if I would attend the Queen’s garden party in Sandringham I was overwhelmed to say the least.

It was to be a huge celebration for Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee and the Norwich venue had been asked if they could invite people in recognition of their work in the arts.

At the time I was a youth ambassador for The Garage, charged with encouraging people from disadvantaged backgrounds in my own postcode - NR5 - to join the activities and support them when they arrived.

What’s more, my grandad, Tony Marrison, was also invited – he always ferried young people to and from classes.

This was their way of thanking him.

The Queen at her Diamond Jubilee garden party at Sandringham in 2012 - Credit: IAN BURT

When the invitation arrived it finally felt real.

It looked just as you would imagine – it was the highest quality with red and gold details.

The rules stated that women must be in day dresses, which was a problem.

I liked theatre and being in the woods. I hadn’t worn a fancy dress since I was a toddler.

The Queen held the party at the Sandringham Estate on June 12 2012

So my nanny took me into the city armed with her purse and we went in shops like John Lewis, Debenhams and Jarrold and tried on lots of lovely dresses.

My mum and nanny both fell in love with a Ted Baker floral dress, it was 'the one' apparently – we were ready.

I still have the dress that was bought for the occasion - and plan on never parting with it - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The week of the party we stayed at the coast in a caravan park with our party clothes packed carefully into the car.

When Tuesday June 12, 2012, came we were up early.

I remember getting into my grandad's silver Ford Fiesta and we put on an ABBA CD to calm our nerves - in fact it's now in my car.

When we arrived at Sandringham we were searched to ensure we weren’t taking our phones in.

The grounds were open so we made a dash for the gardens.

Myself aged 19 and my grandad dressed up to go to the Queen's diamond jubilee garden party on June 12 2012 - Credit: Julie Elvin

Grandad also peered inside the windows of the estate – but I’m not sure he was allowed to do that.

When the Queen arrived we sang the national anthem.

Then everyone gathered in two lines.

The Queen Walked along the centre of the lawn greeting people as she made her way to the home - Credit: IAN BURT

I started at the back and remember feeling utterly crushed - my 5ft stature and the sea of people between me and the Queen meant that I would never get the chance to meet her.

But a security guard saw my plight and got me to the front.

Then, I could see the monarch coming closer to me.

The Garden Party at Sandringham House, hosted by the Queen, was a memorable occasion for the invited guests - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Suddenly she was there. And she was tiny, even smaller than I expected.

I curtsied - awkwardly. I'd never had to do it before.

She said "Hello."

Able to find my voice, I greeted her back and she asked if we were having a nice time.

Forgetting myself I grinned: "Yeah, brilliant thanks."

You can take the girl out of Norwich...

Her entourage were very friendly and I got to speak to many of them.

Standing within the crowd were many other people from Norwich and Norfolk it was an incredible atmosphere - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

The day will always be one of my fondest memories.

It was a true honour to meet the Queen and I am immensely saddened by her death.

I was poor and from NR5. I'd never felt like I was important to anyone other than my family.

Meeting the Queen changed that, I felt like I was important for the first time in my life.

I haven't been back to Sandringham House since the garden party in June 2012 but I would like to - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012



