'I swore an oath': Former marine and neighbours leave tributes to the Queen

In June the city's suburbs were awash with bunting and flags waving high.

Streets were shut for Jubilee parties as the likes of Bowthorpe, Costessey and Clover Hill celebrated their beloved Queen.

On Friday those same streets were deserted, with neighbours instead heading to their community hubs to mourn a “remarkable” woman together.

At the Costessey Centre in Longwater lane people had signed a book of condolence before heading for a walk around the field outside.

Angela Gould, 70, was among them and through tears said: “I spent nine hours glued to the telly. I can’t stop crying.

“It feels like losing a member of your family – I feel like I had a connection to her.”

Her partner of 30 years, Vernon Head, said: “I didn’t realise how much it would affect me.

“I went to London to see the Queen’s coronation when I was just a boy but we couldn’t get close enough. We ended up watching it on a black and white TV somewhere in London.”

Sam Maycock who also lives in Costessey and was reflecting as she walked her dogs, said: “She was working right up until the end - that shows an incredible commitment to the nation.

“No one can deny what she has done for us, she’s seen the country through so many momentous events.”

Former marine George Brenchley served for ten years and said he had sworn loyalty to the Queen - an oath he had “carried through his life”.

The Costessey pensioner added: “I have had a few tears.

“It feels like she’s been there forever.”

Seeing the Costessey Centre’s flag flying at half-mast with flowers laid outside, he added: “We will never see our Queen again – and that’s very sad.”

Costessey county councillor Sharon Blundell had already laid flowers at the community hub and said the news had “not sunk in”.

She added: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable, strong and inspirational lady. She will truly be missed.

“I cried last night at the news. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt and devoted wife, so like every other family they will be grieving.”



