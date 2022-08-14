Enjoying a lunchtime break from the heatwave in beautiful Wensum Park

As someone who lives in NR3, I feel fortunate to live so close to Wensum Park.

I truly think it has something for everyone – and it’s one of the few parks in the city which offers plenty of shade even in the hottest of days.

Wensum Park was one of the series of public parks constructed after the First World War.

The gates opened in 1925, and though it has changed a lot since then, I still believe it is a wonderful part of the city.

Starting with a swimming pool and a rose garden, today the park is much more understated, but widely used for picnics, sun bathing and an excellent place to go kayaking and paddle boarding.

There are many paths to explore around the park as well as a viewing platform to take It all in.

Following the scorching weather, the grass is not looking it’s best and resembles more of a desert but folk have still ventured to the park to feed the ducks and meet friends for a paddle.

As always - there was plenty of wildlife to see in the area. - Credit: Alanna Baker

Even the famous ginger cat known locally as Garfield was out to greet visitors in this warm weather.

I always try to make proper use of the park in this hot weather, even if, like this weekend, it’s just a quick trip to eat my lunch while watching paddleboarders on the river Wensum.

And this weekend, during the heatwave there were many other people doing the same.

Lots of families were paddling in the water and feeding the ducks, but there was also a clear presence from millenials eating a spot of lunch while reading a book.

There were many people in the park enjoying a spot of sunbathing or enjoying paddling at the waters edge. - Credit: Alanna Baker

At the top of the park there is a playpark which is very well equipped, I have fond memories of playing there while I was growing up – though today it was very quiet due to the heat.

But you can always count on the ducks being out and about no matter what the weather – so if you are reluctant to travel far during the hot weather, I really would recommend a trip to a local park.