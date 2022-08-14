Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Enjoying a lunchtime break from the heatwave in beautiful Wensum Park

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 3:54 PM August 14, 2022
Today I spent lunch time in Wensum Park to enjoy the shade and wildlife. 

Today I spent lunch time in Wensum Park to enjoy the shade and wildlife. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

As someone who lives in NR3, I feel fortunate to live so close to Wensum Park.

I truly think it has something for everyone – and it’s one of the few parks in the city which offers plenty of shade even in the hottest of days.  

Wensum Park was one of the series of public parks constructed after the First World War.  

The gates opened in 1925, and though it has changed a lot since then, I still believe it is a wonderful part of the city.  

Starting with a swimming pool and a rose garden, today the park is much more understated, but widely used for picnics, sun bathing and an excellent place to go kayaking and paddle boarding.  

There are many paths to explore around the park as well as a viewing platform to take It all in.  

Following the scorching weather, the grass is not looking it’s best and resembles more of a desert but folk have still ventured to the park to feed the ducks and meet friends for a paddle.  

As always - there was plenty of wildlife to see in the area. 

As always - there was plenty of wildlife to see in the area. - Credit: Alanna Baker

Most Read

  1. 1 Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating
  2. 2 City brothers evicted from home so landlord could put rent up by 54pc
  3. 3 Police make arrests in Norwich crime hotspot
  1. 4 Foot-long crayfish lurking in Wensum must be killed 'on sight' - ecologist
  2. 5 Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
  3. 6 Park fenced off as new equipment gets installed
  4. 7 Demolition of former Tesco begins as historic business returns to city
  5. 8 'It's your own James Bond day out' - New luxury day boat hire in the city
  6. 9 Dumped goldfish relocated as pond shrinks amid scorching weather
  7. 10 Two Norfolk murderer sentencings to be held on same day in city

Even the famous ginger cat known locally as Garfield was out to greet visitors in this warm weather.  

I always try to make proper use of the park in this hot weather, even if, like this weekend, it’s just a quick trip to eat my lunch while watching paddleboarders on the river Wensum.  

And this weekend, during the heatwave there were many other people doing the same.  

Lots of families were paddling in the water and feeding the ducks, but there was also a clear presence from millenials eating a spot of lunch while reading a book.  

There were many people in the park enjoying a spot of sunbathing or enjoying paddling at the waters edge. 

There were many people in the park enjoying a spot of sunbathing or enjoying paddling at the waters edge. - Credit: Alanna Baker

At the top of the park there is a playpark which is very well equipped, I have fond memories of playing there while I was growing up – though today it was very quiet due to the heat.  

But you can always count on the ducks being out and about no matter what the weather – so if you are reluctant to travel far during the hot weather, I really would recommend a trip to a local park.  

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson filming a new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Exclusive

Who's the celeb making a splash in Norwich?

Harry Torrance

Logo Icon
Nine fire crews are battling a large field blaze in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The blaze at Mousehold Heath on August 12

'It was inevitable': Neighbours' horror as crews tackle heath blaze

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon