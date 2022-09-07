Hygiene fears after rats spotted roaming through kids' playpark

City folk have been seeing large populations of rats in city parks. - Credit: Mark Godfrey/ Ace Pest Control

More rats have been spotted roaming across public places in broad daylight, with some even seen in children's play areas.

The issue has prompted hygiene concerns from the public with many wondering if the change in numbers offered because of lockdown.

Mark Godfrey who lives in Hellesdon has "had enough" of seeing the rats scurrying around in the middle of the day.

People have been leaving bread in city parks for birds - but instead the rats are feasting on these offerings. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The 58-year-old said: “I used to work in Waterloo Road but moved to home working during the pandemic.

“I also walked my dog, Buddy, at Sewell Park every morning so I have been using the area a lot for dog walks.

"I also enjoy the brilliant pubs there."

Mark claims that he now sees rats "every single time" he goes to Sewell Park.

On August 27 Mark even saw rats scurrying through the children's play area at the park.

Mark Godfrey has noticed more and more rats on his walks with dog Buddy. - Credit: Mark Godfrey

He said: “Rat urine can carry disease - somebody needs to do something about it.

“They are getting more confident. They are out in broad daylight and they can jump.

"I don’t know how many there are around there but I do know it doesn’t seem to be getting any less.

“People keep putting bread down thinking they are feeding the birds but they are not - they are in fact feeding the rats.”

Mark is hopeful that the council will catch some of the vermin and "get the situation under control".

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, said that the word "infestation" is often thrown around to refer to any large population.

He said: “I think the number of rats about at the moment could be down to rubbish bins not being emptied enough, litter being discarded and less horticultural maintenance meaning excellent hiding places.”

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue. - Credit: Archant

Kevin explained that once food and water sources are removed as well as shelter, the rats would move on.

He explained: “A huge effort is required to lessen the population but to control without hurting them would mean live cage traps then releasing them elsewhere. This would require daily trips to each trap.”

The Norwich City Council has been approached for comment.