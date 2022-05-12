Miss Wiggy, the 26-stone pig who lived in NR3, dies aged 13

Julie Woodward from NR3 looked after Wiggy for 13 years after taking her in as a rescue. - Credit: Julie Woodward

A little over a decade ago Julie Woodward welcomed an apparent 'micro pig' into her NR3 home.

Over the coming years the porker, named Miss Wiggy, grew to be 26 stone and even needed her own fridge to house her food.

But after 13 joyful years, the hog has died.

Ms Woodward, who cared for the giant swine, said: “Wiggy was a huge member of our family home and life.

Miss Wiggy was tiny when she first arrived at Julie house in NR3. - Credit: Julie Woodward

“It feels empty without her.

“We were given 13 years of fun, happiness and love. Not being greeted by her snorts every morning is going to be sad.”

Miss Wiggy often greeted visitors outside her NR3 home who came by with a punnet of grapes for her to chomp through.

Miss Wiggy lived 13 happy years in Julie's home. - Credit: Julie Woodward

Julie said: “Many of the people in the area had never seen a pig - let alone touched one - which always really surprised us.”

Miss Wiggy was a huge fan of her food.

She ate three punnets of fruit for her breakfast and became so good at stealing food that her family had to put locks on the fridge.

Miss Piggy Wiggy is now 26 stone. - Credit: Julie Woodward

Julie said: “We had to Wiggy-proof the kitchen cupboards and fridge. She always knew if we had forgotten to lock it.

“As soon as the coast was clear she would open the fridge and devour everything."

Miss Wiggy’s family noticed that she had become slower over the winter.

She also developed arthritis in her legs, which she was on medication for.

Julie hopes Miss Wiggy is remembered for being more than a pig, but an individual who lived a happy life - Credit: Julie Woodward

“It was just getting increasingly more difficult for her to walk,” Julie explained.

“Last Tuesday she lifted her head up and looked at me as if to tell me she was tired and that it was time to go.

“I hugged her and sobbed, as I knew it was the right time to let go,” she said.

Miss Wiggy died peacefully in Julie's arms on May 5.

Julie added: “I would like Miss Wiggy to be remembered as a loving family member.

“She always gave back the love we gave to her.

“Miss Wiggy wasn’t just a pig. She was a much-loved individual with a heart and soul that loved living life.

“And she certainly lived it for 13 gloriously unforgettable years. Miss Wiggy is a legend.”