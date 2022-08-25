Humphrey the piglet moves into NR3 home

Julie Woodward welcomes the new NR3 pig to her home - meet baby Humphrey. - Credit: Julie Woodward

A city suburb previously home to an unusual neighbour has welcomed a brand new porker to their ranks.

Miss Piggy Wiggy - a presumed 'micro pig' which turned into a 26 stone hog - died in May.

However owner Julie Woodward is now sharing her NR3 home with a new snouted chum - a piglet named Humphrey.

Julie is hoping to be able to take him out on dog walks when his license arrives. - Credit: Julie Woodward

Humphrey will only grow to be about a quarter of Miss Wiggy’s size but is already a "huge fan" of his food.

Julie said: “Humphrey is so clever. He will sit when he is asked to and if he wants his dinner.

He is very adventurous and will often bring in debris from the garden. - Credit: Julie Woodward

“He hasn’t had a chance to try any sweet treats yet but his current favourite treat is tomato.

“He is currently on piggy nuggets and salad to keep his waistline trim - unlike Miss Wiggy who would have a paddy if she did not get her strawberries.”

In the weeks since Humphrey has moved into Julie's pad he has proved himself a handful.

Julie said: “He is a little naughty – he really enjoys chasing Mabel and Henrietta, my two chickens, around.

Miss Wiggy was the 26 stone pig thought to originally be a teacup pig that died earlier this year. - Credit: Julie Woodward

“Though now they have started to gain some confidence and chase him back. Humphrey just really wants to play with them.”

Julie also often has to follow Humphrey around with a broom as he frequently brings garden debris into the house.

“He keeps me on my toes. So far he hasn’t dug a hole in the lawn but it's still early days,” Julie added.

Humphrey will not grow to be the size that Miss Wiggy was. - Credit: Julie Woodward

However Humphrey has been trained to exit via the dog flap if he needs to spend a penny and is fully house trained.

He even enjoys making his own bed.

Humphrey is currently a tiny like piglet and likes to curl up in his cosy bed. - Credit: Julie Woodward

Julie said: “He has a lovely soft bed with blankets and he will always make sure the covers are over his head.”

Humphrey has been a huge hit with Julies family. Pictured: Julies daughter Amy. - Credit: Julie Woodward

Julie is currently waiting for Humphrey’s walking license so that she is able to take her piglet out for a wander with her dogs.

But for now, she is happy just getting to know him.

Julie said: “I am over the moon with him. He follows me around. He loves belly rubs but hates baths.

Humphrey follow Julie around and likes to lay at her feet. - Credit: Julie Woodward

“He really is mending my heart after losing Miss Wiggy.”

What's the most famous pig in the world?

Miss Piggy from the Muppets debuted in 1976 and has been prominent on screens ever since.

The character appeared in the Muppet Show and other Muppet movies such as Muppets Christmas Carol.

Piglet from Winnie The Pooh is also a popular porker having first made an appearance in 1926.

Babe from the 1995 movie of the same name also shot to fame for his story about a little orphan piglet who learns how to herd sheep.

Perhaps the most modern famous pig is Plopper - also known as spider pig from the 2007 Simpsons movie. Plopper is Homer Simpsons pet pig.

A classic is Porky Pig, an animated character from the Warner Bros popular cartoon the Looney Tunes, who made his first appearance was in 1935.

He is now well known for the phrase: "That’s all folks."