Dumped goldfish relocated as pond shrinks amid scorching weather

People have been spotted trying to rescue all of the goldfish dumped in the vinegar pond in Mousehold Heath - Credit: Stuart McLaren

A booming population of goldfish was recently discovered to have been dumped in the vinegar pond in Mousehold Heath.

It is believed that these fish started as unwanted pets and have just been able to breed within the pond undetected over the years.

This week on August 10 a team was spotted in the pond removing what onlookers described as thousands of goldfish and carp.

The fish have now been relocated to somewhere more suitable for them, and the city council is urging people to refrain from abandoning unwanted fish in the pond in the future.

The fish were loaded into a trailer ready to be relocated somewhere more suitable for them. - Credit: Neville Yardy

As it heats up, the pond is shrinking which put the fish in great danger meaning the removal team had to act quickly.

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “Our teams have been working with a contractor to relocate a large number of fish from the small Vinegar Pond at Mousehold Heath.

“These fish have been introduced into the pond without permission and have negatively affected native pond dwellers such a frogs, of which lower numbers than usual have been reported.

“The recent hot weather has also meant that the pond is drying up and the fish would not survive without our intervention.

“It’s really important that residents do not release unwanted fish into any public pond or waterway.”

Goldfish are not always the small vibrant fish people are used to see swimming around in a bowl, when given the chance these fish can grow to monstrous sizes.

At least hundreds of fish which were a mixture of carp and goldfish were taken from the pond to be relocated. - Credit: Neville Yardy

Goldfish are also known to be one of the dirtiest fish, producing much more ammonia than most other fish.

Founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, Kevin Murphy said: “Mousehold Heath needs more patrols to stop the constant abandonment of animals there.

“The pond also needs testing for any traces of diseases that the goldfish may have transmitted while they were in there.”

And for anyone who can no longer look after their pet Kevin would like to reiterate that many rescue centres will help people who find themselves unable to look after their pets any longer.

He added: “Just contact rescue centres in the first instance.”

Bystanders claim to have seen thousands of fish pulled from the pond. - Credit: Stuart McLaren



