What sort of mushrooms can you forage in Norwich?
- Credit: Sophie Skyring
Not many people choose to forage for their dinner - but that's exactly what Evening News reporter Sophie Skyring did this weekend.
Here's what she found.
The crisp air, damp Horsford Woodlands and shorter days only mean one thing - mushroom foraging.
Norfolk has a plethora of edible mushrooms on offer to those who are willing to learn which ones are safe.
The easiest mushroom to identify is the Bay Bolete – with a dark brown or brick colour cap, often bulbous stem and white flesh.
As well as a guidebook to make sure you're picking safe mushrooms there are also a few general rules.
Don't eat anything which has red on any part of a mushroom and steer clear of anything which goes blue in the air when cut.
It is also incredibly important to forage with someone knowledgeable and who has foraged before.
If you're up for the challenge, there's nothing quite like tucking into your dinner knowing you hand-picked it from the forest floor.