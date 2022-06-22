Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
NR3 homes left without water due to essential maintenance work

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:56 PM June 22, 2022
Valpy Avenue, Vale Green and Drayton Road have been hit by water shortages.

Valpy Avenue, Vale Green and Drayton Road have been hit by water shortages. - Credit: Google Maps

A number of homes in the NR3 have been left without water due to essential maintenance work taking place in the area.

Homes in Drayton Road, Vale Green, and Valpy Avenue, have had either very low water pressure or no water at all since 12pm today (June 22) as Anglian Water carries out essential maintenance in the street.

The company says its engineers are working to fix the problem and it hopes to get water up and running again as soon as possible.

It is aiming to have the supply returned by 4pm this afternoon.

An Anglian Water statement read: "We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

