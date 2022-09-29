Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Road hogs: Creatures face most dangerous time of the year

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 4:36 PM September 29, 2022
Getty Images/iStockphoto

City wildlife expert warns drivers to slow down in order to protect Norwich's wildlife - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Liam Smith

City folk are reporting more dead hedgehogs than ever on Norwich's roads.  

Hedgehogs are currently preparing to go into hibernation so they are on the look out for food to fatten up. But this leaves them susceptible to danger. 

One of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mo

One of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mother at about two-weeks-old when a shed was moved. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Liam Smith, star of YouTube channel 'A Shot of Wildlife’,  believes the solution is simple: better driving.  

The 30-year-old from NR3 has a degree in zoology and has worked in wildlife rescue for four years.  

He said: “I believe that if we can get people to take an interest in and look after the wildlife that visits their garden or street, it will be much easier to conserve wildlife everywhere. 

Liam Smith

Liam Smith has a degree in zoology and has worked in wildlife rescue - he now passes on his knowledge through YouTube via ‘A Shot of Wildlife’ - Credit: Liam Smith

In the UK hedgehogs are largely found in urban areas because of the habitats, food, water, shelter and other hedgehogs.  

Liam added: “In autumn there are hedgehogs and foxes and spring and summer brings reptiles, amphibians and young birds.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Bride left in tears as hotel cancels weddings after closing for refugees
  2. 2 CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen
  3. 3 Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash
  1. 4 'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager
  2. 5 Gavin and Stacey star visits Norwich M&S
  3. 6 Date revealed for when major city street will reopen
  4. 7 Tesco city centre store remains closed due to 'network issues'
  5. 8 Wanted man found after police helicopter searches city
  6. 9 City bar offering free meals for grandparents this weekend
  7. 10 The Range announces opening date of second city store

“it’s not always easy to spot animals on roads after dark to by driving just a bit slower people could really save lives.” 

Hedgehog at night at the entrance to the house

Nocturnal wandering... - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

But what should drivers do if they think that have hit a hedgehog? 

“Park up and see if you can find it – if It is alive still, there are several wildlife rescues that operate in Norfolk who will be able to come out and help,” Liam said.  

But more so than driving the main threat facing hedgehogs in the city is garden fences and walls.  

Two of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mo

Two of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mother at about two-weeks-old when a shed was moved. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Liam said: “Hogs needs quite a lot of space to find enough food – everyone who has a garden can make it more hedgehog friendly - a simple six-inch hole at ground level should do the trick.” 

If a hedgehog is seen struggling in the autumn it should be put in a box and taken to a rescue.  

Liam said: “Everyone has their part to play in protecting wildlife for future generations to enjoy, this doesn't have to cost money and can be as simple as driving a tad slower at night time.  

To learn more visit www.youtube.com/ashotofwildlife 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Waterloo,park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Live News

Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Road has reopened after four months of engineering works came to an end

Norwich Live News

City road reopens after four months of closures

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have moved from Gentleman's Walk to Orford Place nearby 

Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon