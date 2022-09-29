Road hogs: Creatures face most dangerous time of the year

City wildlife expert warns drivers to slow down in order to protect Norwich's wildlife - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Liam Smith

City folk are reporting more dead hedgehogs than ever on Norwich's roads.

Hedgehogs are currently preparing to go into hibernation so they are on the look out for food to fatten up. But this leaves them susceptible to danger.

One of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mother at about two-weeks-old when a shed was moved. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Liam Smith, star of YouTube channel 'A Shot of Wildlife’, believes the solution is simple: better driving.

The 30-year-old from NR3 has a degree in zoology and has worked in wildlife rescue for four years.

He said: “I believe that if we can get people to take an interest in and look after the wildlife that visits their garden or street, it will be much easier to conserve wildlife everywhere.

Liam Smith has a degree in zoology and has worked in wildlife rescue - he now passes on his knowledge through YouTube via ‘A Shot of Wildlife’ - Credit: Liam Smith

In the UK hedgehogs are largely found in urban areas because of the habitats, food, water, shelter and other hedgehogs.

Liam added: “In autumn there are hedgehogs and foxes and spring and summer brings reptiles, amphibians and young birds.

“it’s not always easy to spot animals on roads after dark to by driving just a bit slower people could really save lives.”

Nocturnal wandering... - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

But what should drivers do if they think that have hit a hedgehog?

“Park up and see if you can find it – if It is alive still, there are several wildlife rescues that operate in Norfolk who will be able to come out and help,” Liam said.

But more so than driving the main threat facing hedgehogs in the city is garden fences and walls.

Two of the four baby hedgehogs at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital, disturbed from a nest with their mother at about two-weeks-old when a shed was moved. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Liam said: “Hogs needs quite a lot of space to find enough food – everyone who has a garden can make it more hedgehog friendly - a simple six-inch hole at ground level should do the trick.”

If a hedgehog is seen struggling in the autumn it should be put in a box and taken to a rescue.

Liam said: “Everyone has their part to play in protecting wildlife for future generations to enjoy, this doesn't have to cost money and can be as simple as driving a tad slower at night time.

To learn more visit www.youtube.com/ashotofwildlife