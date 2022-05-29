Up and coming Norwich drag acts take to the stage
- Credit: Sophie Skyring
New drag kings and queens were given the chance to debut their fabulous personas in Norwich.
Hosted by seasoned Drag Queen, Ginni Tonix, Norwich's hopeful kings and queens performed their new acts at The Catherine Wheel on Saturday.
The amateur drag night gives up and coming kings and queens the chance to test out their acts in one of the friendliest queer pubs in the city.
Ginni Tonix said: “It was so good to be able to create a safe space where people could explore their drag personas and do a number.
“It can be really difficult to get onto the drag circuit when you’ve not been there. “
The whole crowd were behind every king or queen that got up to have a go in an area that had no judgement.
The Catherine Wheel is the go-to space for LGBT+ people in NR3, so nights like this are often very popular.
Ginni Tonix said that spaces like this are so important to the community.
She said: “Norwich is much more inclusive but it’s so great to have these gay venues in Norwich that offer an inclusive, safe space for all people.
“People know they can go there, looking how they want to look and not be judged so it’s important to talk about these places and make sure they are there for people.”
Many drag acts took to the stage to compete for coveted prizes which consisted of a bottle of bubbly and an exceptional drag Barbie.
It was down to Ginni Tonix to decide who would take the crown.
She said: “It was incredibly hard to choose a winner, we wanted to ensure everyone knew their drag was valid and that they all did so well.”
In the end Drag Queen Lashaunda Lashes and Drag King, Terry D’Actyl took home joint first.
Terry D’Actyl said: “I feel so lucky to have been able to debut mu drag character at the Catherine Wheel, my favourite queer space.
“Coming joint first in an amateur drag night on my first foray as Terry was a dream come true.”
To catch some of the Catherine Wheel’s well known drag celebrations head down over the Jubilee weekend Wednesday – Sunday and follow their social media.