'Empty promises': Chloe Smith's constituents slam MP for benefits silence

People living in Chloe Smith's constituency have criticised the MP over a lack of action on raising benefits in line with inflation. - Credit: PA/Amanda Potter

Desperate families living in Chloe Smith’s constituency say they believe their MP has turned her back on them.

It comes after the new secretary of state for work and pensions did not confirm whether benefits will rise in line with inflation – though pensions will.

But as Ms Smith makes headlines in Birmingham those back in Norwich North say the voice they believed they had in parliament has instead forgotten them.

Melanie Boden who lives in Fiddlewood Road in Mile Cross said she is “struggling” on the current rate of benefits.

Seven year old Imogen is currently living with her nan, Melanie, so that she is able to have her own space. - Credit: Melanie Boden

The grandmother added: “I’ve had to ask for help with food, electricity and gas – as well as with school uniform for my granddaughter Immy, who I look after.

“There are people out there who are even worse off than me but the ball is in the MP’s court.

"Only the government can get us out of this hell hole.”

She added: “I thought Chloe and the new cabinet would sort all this out – we need her to actually do something.

“She is just full of hot air - it's all empty promises.”

Amanda has been using the Silver Road foodbank. - Credit: Amanda Potter

Amanda Potter, 62, lives in NR3 and often has to use the Silver Road foodbank in order to make ends meet.

She said: “Chloe has turned her back on us. I love it when women do well but this is a disaster and a massive disappointment.

“However we have a good little community over here – we will whether this together.”

Living further afield in Hethersett is Rebecca Turner, 29, who claims benefits due to being unable to work because of a chronic illness.

Rebecca, who lives with partner Jonny Bayliss and daughter Arielle, said: “To be honest I expect nothing less at this point."

Rebecca Turner looks to her hero boyfriend Jonny Bayliss after his quick-thinking saved her from skin grafts after she burned herself with hot coffee. Jonny now wants to be a paramedic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Rebecca has taken to shopping second-hand for her daughter to ensure she "doesn't go without".

The mum-of-one added: "They know people can't heat their homes and that families are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

“It’s not her fault we don’t have much money – but I know we will get into debt this winter.”

Ms Smith has been contacted for comment.