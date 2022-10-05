'Empty promises': Chloe Smith's constituents slam MP for benefits silence
- Credit: PA/Amanda Potter
Desperate families living in Chloe Smith’s constituency say they believe their MP has turned her back on them.
It comes after the new secretary of state for work and pensions did not confirm whether benefits will rise in line with inflation – though pensions will.
But as Ms Smith makes headlines in Birmingham those back in Norwich North say the voice they believed they had in parliament has instead forgotten them.
Melanie Boden who lives in Fiddlewood Road in Mile Cross said she is “struggling” on the current rate of benefits.
The grandmother added: “I’ve had to ask for help with food, electricity and gas – as well as with school uniform for my granddaughter Immy, who I look after.
“There are people out there who are even worse off than me but the ball is in the MP’s court.
"Only the government can get us out of this hell hole.”
She added: “I thought Chloe and the new cabinet would sort all this out – we need her to actually do something.
“She is just full of hot air - it's all empty promises.”
Amanda Potter, 62, lives in NR3 and often has to use the Silver Road foodbank in order to make ends meet.
She said: “Chloe has turned her back on us. I love it when women do well but this is a disaster and a massive disappointment.
“However we have a good little community over here – we will whether this together.”
Living further afield in Hethersett is Rebecca Turner, 29, who claims benefits due to being unable to work because of a chronic illness.
Rebecca, who lives with partner Jonny Bayliss and daughter Arielle, said: “To be honest I expect nothing less at this point."
Rebecca has taken to shopping second-hand for her daughter to ensure she "doesn't go without".
The mum-of-one added: "They know people can't heat their homes and that families are struggling to feed themselves and their families.
“It’s not her fault we don’t have much money – but I know we will get into debt this winter.”
Ms Smith has been contacted for comment.