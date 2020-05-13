Just the birds and dog walkers - Norwich stays quiet on first day of new lockdown rules

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

The newfound stillness of lockdown has gone undisturbed across much of the fine city.

Brisk winds and showers appeared to deter many on the first day of new, loosened lockdown rules, with Norwich’s main parks and walks quiet and few enjoying the freedom to sit outdoors with a long-missed loved one.

Roads in the city quietly buzzed, with supermarket and fruit and vegetable delivery vans peppered among traffic light queues.

A few lone walkers and a quiet, short queue outside the Co-op made up most of the footfall on Unthank Road, usually abuzz with students and families grabbing a bite to eat.

A family on bicycles pedalled away from Kofra coffee, on Onley Street, where a handful of people queued two metres apart for a sweet treat and caffeine fix.

Sunshine peeked through the blanket of cloud as they waited, with the only sound the distant hum of traffic.

Their barista said the shop had been busy taking orders since partially reopening last week, with hot drinks passed through a slot in the door to keep customers safe.

Cars were parked up outside Eaton Park, though the park itself was largely peopled by dog walkers shielding against the first spots of rain, a young family enjoying the skate park and a pair of joggers circling the bandstand.

The chill dissuaded walkers from sitting, though, with all those there alone or in small or, what appeared to be, household groups.

It was a similar picture at the nearby Chapelfield Gardens, where one cyclist meandered across the grass.

In the city centre, there were more signs of life - shoppers clutching bags hurried home, bracing against the wind, as the enticing smells from some of the market’s open stalls wafted past.

One couple enjoyed lunch overlooking the market, but the usually bustling Gentleman’s Walk remained deserted.

Across the centre, ever-present queues formed near Wilko, which has remained open throughout lockdown, and at bus stops, though the city’s main bus station was empty.

Just a handful of vehicles populated the car park at Whitlingham, where one woman leisurely walked her terrier around the Broad.

A go-to for sunny days, the expected rush of people keen to catch up with a friend certainly hadn’t materialised, with the birds perching on the water’s edge outnumbering people.

And while dog walkers were out and about at Mousehold Heath, there was little sign of life at Thorpe St Andrew’s Pilling Park.

