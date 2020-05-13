Search

Advanced search

Just the birds and dog walkers - Norwich stays quiet on first day of new lockdown rules

PUBLISHED: 15:29 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 13 May 2020

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

The newfound stillness of lockdown has gone undisturbed across much of the fine city.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

Brisk winds and showers appeared to deter many on the first day of new, loosened lockdown rules, with Norwich’s main parks and walks quiet and few enjoying the freedom to sit outdoors with a long-missed loved one.

Roads in the city quietly buzzed, with supermarket and fruit and vegetable delivery vans peppered among traffic light queues.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

A few lone walkers and a quiet, short queue outside the Co-op made up most of the footfall on Unthank Road, usually abuzz with students and families grabbing a bite to eat.

A family on bicycles pedalled away from Kofra coffee, on Onley Street, where a handful of people queued two metres apart for a sweet treat and caffeine fix.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

MORE: From face masks to hair salons - 9 things we’ve learnt from the lockdown exit plan

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

Sunshine peeked through the blanket of cloud as they waited, with the only sound the distant hum of traffic.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

Their barista said the shop had been busy taking orders since partially reopening last week, with hot drinks passed through a slot in the door to keep customers safe.

Cars were parked up outside Eaton Park, though the park itself was largely peopled by dog walkers shielding against the first spots of rain, a young family enjoying the skate park and a pair of joggers circling the bandstand.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

The chill dissuaded walkers from sitting, though, with all those there alone or in small or, what appeared to be, household groups.

It was a similar picture at the nearby Chapelfield Gardens, where one cyclist meandered across the grass.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

MORE: All quiet on the coast as drab weather dampens down lockdown easing impact

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

In the city centre, there were more signs of life - shoppers clutching bags hurried home, bracing against the wind, as the enticing smells from some of the market’s open stalls wafted past.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

You may also want to watch:

One couple enjoyed lunch overlooking the market, but the usually bustling Gentleman’s Walk remained deserted.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

Across the centre, ever-present queues formed near Wilko, which has remained open throughout lockdown, and at bus stops, though the city’s main bus station was empty.

Just a handful of vehicles populated the car park at Whitlingham, where one woman leisurely walked her terrier around the Broad.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

A go-to for sunny days, the expected rush of people keen to catch up with a friend certainly hadn’t materialised, with the birds perching on the water’s edge outnumbering people.

And while dog walkers were out and about at Mousehold Heath, there was little sign of life at Thorpe St Andrew’s Pilling Park.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

• For updates on coronavirus in our region, you can join our Facebook page here.

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren CopeNorwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Just the birds and dog walkers - Norwich stays quiet on first day of new lockdown rules

Norwich remained fairly empty on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘They need to feel comfortable’ - Webber says most City players want to resume season

Norwich City's players could make an initial return to team training next week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Marshals at the door and staff to wash hands every 20 minutes: how Poundland plans to reopen its stores

Poundland in Castle Quarter is reopening on Monday. Pic: Archant

Care home manager ‘flipped’ and injured vulnerable resident

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.
Drive 24