Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Video

‘Now they want someone with a computer’: Old-style Norwich nurse retires after 50 years

PUBLISHED: 12:56 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:48 30 December 2018

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

Angela Longstaff almost missed out on becoming a nurse.

But one hospital gave her a chance – an opportunity which led to a fulfilling 50-year career with the NHS.

The 67-year-old from Norwich retired on Friday after decades in the medical profession, saying she thought it was time to move aside for a new generation of nurses.

“There comes a point where you have to retire – I can’t work until I’m 90!” she said.

“My nursing is bedside nursing and spending time with the patient. That was the old style – now they want someone who is good with a computer.”

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Pictured with her husband Barry. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Pictured with her husband Barry. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Mrs Longstaff’s career in nursing began aged 17, when she applied for a job at the Middlesbrough General Hospital in Teesside, where she grew up.

“I had no qualifications. I had to go for an exam, I failed it, but they said they would give me a try – and I have been a nurse ever since,” she said.

After moving to Norfolk she completed a conversion course at the University of East Anglia in 1996 to become a staff nurse, which led to a job at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at its old home on St Stephens Road, where she worked on wards five and seven.

During her time she said she “made an impression” – including one Christmas morning when she toured the wards dressed in Norwich City football kit to “cheer up” the patients.

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Following a stint at the West Norwich Hospital she returned to the Norfolk and Norwich after it had moved to what is now the Norwich Research Park – but dissatisfaction soon drove her to new pastures in community nursing.

Mrs Longstaff said those years were the best of her long career. She worked with three of the city’s four community nursing teams, most recently covering Thorpe, Catton and Sprowston.

She said: “For years we had continuity. I learned all my patients and their ways and that was really important to me. With one-to-one care patients become your friends and that is priceless.

“The feedback I’ve had from patients has been amazing, and I have been to my patients’ weddings, birthday parties and funerals. They are like a family to me because I care about them.”

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

She plans to spend her retirement doing more of what she loves – including cruise ship holidays – and plans to keep in touch with many former patients.

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Now solicitors’ regulators probe Tower Hamlets councillor who quit after 7 months over ‘housing fraud’ allegations

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chesterfield manager Allen: Leyton Orient will be champions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man sprayed with ammonia in Bow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Paddy Davitt verdict: Light and shade powering Norwich City

Jordan Rhodes could have salvaged a point when his hooked effort cannoned off the bar in the closing seconds of a 4-3 Cahmpionship defeat to Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The celebrities we’ve been talking about in 2018

Joe Sugg dances with his professional partner Dianne Buswell in the final of Strictly Come Dancing. The show has brought YouTuber Joe a whole new set of fans- (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

‘Now they want someone with a computer’: Old-style Norwich nurse retires after 50 years

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Here are 19 great TV shows to look out for in 2019

Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) - (C) Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd & Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd 2016 - Photographer: Robert Viglasky
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists