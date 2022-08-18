Jesy Nelson 'obsessed' with former city nightclub manager turned drag queen

Levi Solomon has left his job as manager of Fetch in Norwich to become a drag queen. - Credit: Levi Solomon

The former manager of a Norwich nightclub has swapped Prince of Wales Road for life as a drag queen.

Levi Solomon, 30, is a familiar face to many people in Norwich, having worked as the manager of LGBTQ+ venue Fetch and its previous incarnation Flaunt for six years.

His bubbly personality made him a hit with clubbers, though until this year he was organising events rather than performing.

Levi Solomon now works as a full-time drag queen and her name is Baby-Lisxous. - Credit: Levi Solomon

But that all changed after his 30th birthday in March, when Mr Solomon got a huge buzz as he took to the Fetch stage as Baby Spice at a Spice Girls-themed party.

He has now left his job at the club to be a full-time drag queen.

Mr Solomon said: "I had spent six years planning and organising events, with guests including RuPaul's Drag Race contestants, so stepped back and decided it was time I was centre stage.

Levi Solomon performing as Baby-Lisxous. - Credit: Levi Solomon

"But you don't just jump in a dress and heels and become a drag queen - it takes me five hours to get ready."

At first, his family and friends thought he was "absolutely crazy", but he proved how serious he was at his first event at The Brickmakers in July.

He performed a lip sync to the song Boyz by former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, which had a fantastic reaction.

Afterwards he sent a video of it to Nelson on social media who replied saying he had "smashed it" and that she was "obsessed".

Baby-Lisxous will headline an event over the August Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: Levi Solomon

Mr Solomon's drag name is Baby-lisxous and she is "cute, fluffy and pink but also very fashionable and sexy".

Her next event is at The Norkie at Bowthorpe Main Centre on Sunday, August 28, from 12pm until late.

There is free entry and it is raising money for the Priscila Bacon Lodge, with 12pm to 8pm child-friendly and then it is for over 18s only.

Baby-lisxous will open the event and there will be games, face painting, Disney princesses, Spider-Man and more.

Asked what his message would be to others who have a secret passion, he added: "Bite the bullet and go for it - there is nothing more rewarding than when you excel at something you really wanted to do."