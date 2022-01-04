Shock as police go door to door at 3am

Neighbours were left shocked after police went knocking on doors at 3am on Beaconsfield Road, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Groggy neighbours in a city street were woken at 3am by police banging at their doors.

Some folk initially believed the callers could be bogus and decided to ignore the doorbell.

But police have now confirmed officers were searching for a missing person in the Beaconsfield Road area of NR3 in the early hours of Monday.

One doorbell camera snapped a chilly looking officer in a beanie hat. The householder, who asked not to be named, said: “I installed the doorbell six months ago but I've never had to check it before. I did think it was strange when it rang? Who calls at 3am? I didn't actually speak to the bloke or go to see him. I have been here a while now and never known any trouble before so it was all a bit strange."

The missing person was finally located and is safe.