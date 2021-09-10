Car 'defied science' as it spun mid-air through city street

Published: 6:00 PM September 10, 2021

A woman has been arrested after her car flipped and crashed into three others on Churchill Road in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Stunned neighbours in a quiet city street have spoken of their shock at witnessing a car spinning through the air right outside their windows.

Churchill Street was a scene of devastation on Thursday night after the VW Golf somehow flipped in the 20mph zone north of the city centre.

George Payne, who lives in the street, spotted the black motor sailing "mid-air" passed her front door before crashing to the ground.

She said: "At first I thought it was a lorry because the noise was so loud.

"It was unbelievable seeing the car fly like that. Luckily the girl was okay."

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for drink driving following the crash.

She failed to provide a breath test after allegedly smashing into at least three cars and writing off another. In the seconds after the smash she remained inside the car but was finally dragged to safety by a witness.

Police confirmed they had also received reports of damage to a vehicle in nearby Knowsley Road, which took place just before the Churchill Road crash.

They are investigating to see whether the incidents are linked.

Rosie, who declined to give her surname, said the incident "defied science".

"The cars down here are parked so closely together – there's hardly any room,” she said.

"How she managed to flip over honestly defies science. It's baffling."

Archie Basu, a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, who only moved into the street last month said the event had unnerved him and his wife.

Archie Basu said he'd only been living in the house for a month, but hadn't seen anyone speeding before - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"There's not a lot of speeding on this street generally. It's pretty slow,” he said.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

Debs Young said she often hears people "revving" and speeding in neighbouring streets — but never in Churchill Road because it has a 20mph speed limit, is narrow and has traffic lights at the end.

She added: "My neighbours who had their car written off were so upset."

Siobhan Saunders said she'd never seen such a bad accident in all her years spent living on terraced streets - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Siobhan Saunders has lived in terraced streets in the area for 20 years but said she'd "never ever seen anything like this before".

She echoed her neighbours: "I just came home at 8pm to see this car on its back.

"It doesn't make sense."