Norwich named UK's most romantic destination

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:15 AM October 21, 2021   
Norwich Cathedral is one of the best attractions in Norfolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich has been recognised as the UK's most romantic destination, with Norwich Cathedral highlighted in particular. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich has been named the most romantic place to visit in the UK.

According to research by Foxy Bingo, the study ranked the 100 biggest towns and cities in the UK on the number of romantic hotels, restaurants and things to do per square kilometre. 

And the Fine City came out on top with the best average ranking across all categories.

Norwich Cathedral was named as a particular highlight for lovebirds to enjoy. 

The city was found to have 70 activities for couples -  while also offering picturesque locations nearby such as the Broads National Park and Felbrigg Hall a short trip away. 

Elsewhere in the country Oxford took second place with 11 romantic hotels and 72 activities, while Brighton came third.

London did initially top each of the categories, with 158 romantic hotels and more than 1,000 couple activities and romantic dining experiences.

However, after the study accounted for size and combined the TripAdvisor data with information for the Office for National Statistics, London fell down the standings.

