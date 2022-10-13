Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Underrated' Norwich named among UK's best winter getaways

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:30 AM October 13, 2022
Sledging on Mousehold Heath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sledging on Mousehold Heath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Regular visitors and those living in the city know all too well how beautiful Norwich's streets look when glistening with snow, but now they have received national recognition.

Norwich has been named among the UK's 14 best winter getaways by culture and lifestyle magazine Timeout.

The magazine described the city as the "most underrated city in the UK" with a "fabulous" choice of restaurants and bars.

It said: "It always feels somewhat dangerous to throw such accolades around, but Norwich might be the most underrated city in the UK.

"A fabulous collection of bars and restaurants accentuate a long history and an atmosphere that is all of its own.

"It also makes a great base for exploring the Norfolk coast, where seals come to rest in winter.

"Blakeney Point Nature Reserve (a 40-minute drive from Norwich) is the place to see those beauties."

Other locations which featured alongside the city included Giant's Causeway, Glasgow and Bath. 

