Norwich named one of most festive places to visit in England

Norwich has been named as one of the most festive places to visit in England this year - Credit: Norwich BID

Norwich has been named one of the most festive places to visit in England.

Visit England placed the city at number six in its list of nine of the most festive places for a Christmas break.

The national tourism agency praised the Tunnel of Light display, describing it as "dazzling."

Norwich Castle's festive projections are also mentioned as one of the highlights the city has to offer during the Christmas period.

Nearby Thursford's Christmas spectacular show is also suggested as a place to visit, describing it as "one of the biggest all-singing, all-dancing Christmas shows in Europe."

The Thursford event begins today and is set for a triumphant return after having to cancel the show last year due to Covid restrictions.

Alongside the light displays at the Tunnel of Light and Norwich Castle, there are also a number of Christmas markets planned for the festive period in the city.







