Promotion

An adoptive Mum to be who lost 2st is using her success to shape a new career helping other people achieve their weight loss dreams.

Ali Marlow, 33, was in the process of adopting a child when she decided to join Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation. Now, she has trained as a consultant for Slimming World and members at the group based at Lionwood Infant School in Thorpe Hamlet are getting ready to welcome her as their new consultant next week.

“Before Slimming World, I wasn’t happy with how my body looked, I felt a lack of energy and I was in poor eating habits that I could not shift and needed help,” said Ali. “I knew I couldn’t do it alone. I was in the process of adopting a child and wanted this to change before they arrived. I wanted to have more energy, to be able to run around and be as active as possible.

Ali before her weight loss - Credit: Ali Marlow

“I knew about Slimming World through a few friends. Whenever they talked about it they sounded like they were having a good time, enjoying food, trying new recipes, and had made friends - I couldn’t quite believe that could be possible whilst slimming!"

So, Ali decided to try it for herself. She said she was nervous about attending her first session, but added: “as soon as I walked through the door I was looked after and supported through every step.

“When they talked through the eating plan, I could tell there were lots of positive changes I could make and embrace,” she said. “The plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat or fish. You are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I loved that there was always food you could eat and I didn’t have to count my calories. I also liked that I could use my ‘syns’ (little treats) for whatever I choose - for me it's my sauces!"

Ali said the key to her weight loss was planning – thinking ahead to meal times and taking lunches and snacks out with her.

She shed 2st in under six months ahead of the adoption of her daughter.

“I was so pleased. I felt good in my clothes and fitter. I also had the unexpected outcome of having clearer skin!”

Ali managed to maintain her weight until lockdown hit and, like many people, she leant on food, eating many more takeaways and snacking on unhealthy foods.

“As lockdowns lifted it was a no brainer for me to rejoin Slimming World,” said Ali. “I had moved house in Norwich and therefore I joined a new group. I knew I would be welcomed and supported wherever I went. I was straight back on it and lost 3.5lb in the first week.”

Now trained as a consultant, Ali will take over at Lionwood Infant School on Tuesday, June 14, running sessions at 5:30pm and 7pm every Tuesday.