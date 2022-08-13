Mum's bid to find cure for illness

A mum is taking on a 100km ultra-marathon to help raise awareness to her son's 'fatal' muscle disease - Credit: Maxine Foster

A determined mum has vowed to "never give up" in her bid to help find a cure for her son's fatal illness.

Maxine Foster's son Austin, eight, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was just three years old.

And the 49-year-old who lives near Hingham is taking the ultimate challenge to help raise awareness and money to fight the killer condition.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is the most common fatal, genetic disorder to affect children around the world.

Austin Foster, eight, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was two - Credit: Maxine Foster

It stops the body to produce dystrophin - a protein you need to build up your muscles. As a result every muscle in the body deteriorates.

Maxine, husband Steven and daughter Ava, take Austin to the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital for regular heart scans, physio therapy and bone density tests.

She said: "This disease is 100pc fatal. There is no cure.

Maxine Foster, 49, lives just outside the city near Hingham - Credit: Maxine Foster

"When Austin was born he was really unsettled, had stomach issues and displayed aggressive behaviour which worried doctors.

"After lots of investigations he was diagnosed with Duchenne in November 2015.

"Frankly it was devastating - it came as a shock to the whole family.

"It's a vile illness - most people are in a wheelchair by 12 and many die of respiratory, or heart, failure in their late teens."

Maxine Foster with her husband Steven, daughter Ava, and son Austin - Credit: Maxine Foster

When Maxine found out of Austin's condition she immediately researched ways to try and help and find Harrison's Fund Charity.

The charity looks to get as much money into the hands of researchers to find a cure for Duchenne.

She added: "I'm going to run an ultra-marathon which is 62 miles.

"I've set up a JustGiving page to help raise awareness.

"The challenge will be split over two days - September 3 and 4.

Maxine Foster and her son Austin Foster - Credit: Maxine Foster

"I'll start at Eastbourne, up Beachy Head, and along the South Downs Way.

"Half-way I'll stop in Brighton for a few hours sleep before a few more ups and downs finishing at historic Arundel."

"I can't change Austin's condition but I'll never give up hope of finding a cure.

"I want to give him, and others who suffer from Duchenne, the best possible chance in life."