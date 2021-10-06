'We will be very poorly this winter' - Mum's fears amid bill rises

Published: 6:00 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 7:23 AM October 6, 2021

Kim Herbert and her family urge the government to offer more help to families who are struggling.

A desperate mum is facing a winter of medical seizures because she can't afford to heat her home.

Kim Herbert, 25, who lives in the city centre, is the mother of three young children with another on the way.

“Stress and cold are both triggers for my epilepsy," she said. "My house is tiny and my bills are extortionate.

"I want to be able to give my children their own space and have money to do things other than just survive."

Lainey has been suffering from seizures since she was 4 months, she faces a hard winter if Kim's bills keep rising.

Kim recently had to change her energy provider after being lumbered with a whopping £200 bill despite her pleas that she had not used the heating.

Kim had to use her family's savings to pay off the debt and cannot afford to do it again.

Since changing providers, Kim still has to pay £100 per month for her energy leaving her unable to heat the house as often as she'd like.

Atley-Grey is 15 months old and will soon have to share a room with his sisters due to there being no space for the new baby.

Kim and her daughter Lainey both suffer from seizures and need the house to be warm.

“If something doesn’t change, we will be very poorly this winter.”

Kim always makes sure her bills are paid and her children have nutritional food to eat but says she is often left with nothing for herself.

Aubrie is Kim's oldest daughter and will soon be sharing a room with Lainey and Atley-Grey - Credit: Kim Herbert



“I don’t want to be in debt," she said. "So when my bills keep going up, I will always pay but it means less money for food.”

Kim thinks the government should change the rules so that no matter how many children people have there is no reduction to child allowance.

“It has not stopped people having children," she said.

“it’s just resulted in less money to bring them up, I want to ensure my children live as oppose to just survive.”

Kim loves her children and will always find a way to keep on top of the bills, but it is becoming more and more expensive to live in the city. - Credit: Kim Herbert

She said families who are judged for struggling to get by need to be offered support in helping them to manage their money.

“If living wasn’t so expensive, we would be able to get by,” she added.

And Kim says doctors have warned her that her house is not medically safe.

“The rooms are really small and don’t give space for our seizures, and it’s almost impossible for an ambulance to get to us,” she said.

Atley-Grey and Lainey are both Kim's children. - Credit: Kim Herbert



