Mum fighting terminal cancer sees son take his first steps

Alice Whittaker with her husband, Saul Whittaker, and son Reuben. - Credit: Alice Whittaker

A mum given months to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer is still fighting one year on - and has seen her son take his first steps.

Alice Whittaker was told on September 1 last year that she had incurable triple-negative breast cancer, which is known to be extremely aggressive and often resistant to treatment.

However, after initially being given six months to live by doctors, the 31-year-old is still battling and seeing her son grow up.

Alice, who grew up in Norwich and lives in Loddon with her husband Saul and 14-month-old Reuben, said: "The last couple of weeks haven't been great.

Alice has recently been put on a new drug called Eribulin but I've been too ill to have any treatment - Credit: Alice Whittaker

"I've been put on a drug called Eribulin but I've been too ill to have any treatment."

Despite this the Aviva employee is watching her son walk and talk.

She added: "I saw Reuben take his first steps the other week.

"I didn't know if I'd be around for that when I was first diagnosed.

"We also have cats at home and he says 'cats' all the time.

Alice recently lost sight in her left eye due to her treatment - Credit: Alice Whittaker

"It's little things like this which keep me going. I still fight so I can see more milestones.

"Reuben, Saul and my family are the reasons I keep pushing."

Alice recently lost the vision in her left eye which leaves her barely able to walk in a straight line.

"The damage which is already done to my eye is most likely irreversible" said Alice.

Alice said: "I'm happy and grateful to have made it this far" - Credit: Alice Whittaker

"Knowing I may never look the same again is hard to deal with.

"Trying to look after Reuben with one eye is difficult.

"People do stare at me too now which makes me feel more conscious.

"But I'm always trying to stay positive."

Alice is celebrating her one-year "Cancerversary" with her family with a trip to the zoo and afternoon tea.

Alice Whittaker lives in Loddon with her husband Saul and 14-month-old Reuben - Credit: Alice Whittaker

She said: "Some people don't want to celebrate it.

"But for me it's a day of celebration.

"I'm happy and grateful to have made it this far - because I know a lot of people who don't.

"It's a rubbish situation to be in but these are the cards I've been dealt.

"But I'm continuing to celebrate life and not becoming a statistic."

Friends have raised over £11,000 to support Alice and her family. Head to gofund.me/1fb89cd9 if you would like to donate.