Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty

Published: 6:30 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 6:58 AM July 8, 2021

Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and child space at Earlham House Shopping Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A mum has been left £60 out of pocket after being landed with a penalty notice for parking in a parent and child space, despite having her severely disabled son on board.

Sam Moore, from Heartsease, took her three-year-old son Jayden with her when she visited Bling Homeware Emporium, with is based at Earlham House in Norwich.

The youngster was born three months premature, weighing less than two pounds, and consequently lives with a range of complex health issues.

Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and child space at Earlham House Shopping Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

As a result he needs to have a regular oxygen supply attached to him, making it complicated to get in and out of the car.

She had initially planned to take him with her to collect her goods and parked in a parent and child space in the car park to complete the task.

But was delighted when the owners of Bling agreed at the last minute to bring her purchases to her - saving her the trouble of unloading Jayden from the car.

However, a few weeks later she was shocked to receive a parking charge from National Parking Enforcement alleging she had incorrectly used the space.

The signs at Earlham House Shopping Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Moore appealed the notice, explaining the situation and providing evidence that Jayden was in the car, but the charge was upheld.

On hearing the appeal had failed she decided against further pursuing the case and, begrudgingly, paid the £60 fee.

She said: "With everything I have to do to look after Jayden, all his health appointments and cares, I just could take on another stress of carrying on the appeal.

"But it's really upset me."

Earlham House Shopping Centre in Norwich where Sam Moore got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and child space with her disabled son. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Moore, 32, said she also felt for the shop owner whose kindness had led to her receiving the penalty charge.

She added: "The people at the shop know me quite well so when I arrived they intercepted me and agreed to meet me so I didn't have to get Jayden out of the car, which was so kind. I didn't think anything of it at the time other than how grateful I was.

"I was not there long and did not cause any inconvenience - it just doesn't feel fair."

NPE has been approached for comment.



