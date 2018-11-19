Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Wensum ‘Miss Slinky’ winner lost 6 stone in one year

19 November, 2018 - 11:47
Sarah Carrs (right) with her daughter (left) before she lost weight. Photo: Steve Little

Sarah Carrs (right) with her daughter (left) before she lost weight. Photo: Steve Little

Steve Little

A mum from the Norwich area has been recognised by her slimming group for her weight loss achievements this year.

Sarah Carrs after winning Miss Slinky with group leader Steve Little. Photo: Steve LittleSarah Carrs after winning Miss Slinky with group leader Steve Little. Photo: Steve Little

Sarah Carrs, 43, from Costessey, weighed 15 stone and was a size 18 when she joined her local Slimming World group.

Having lost six stone and dropping to a dress size 10, Ms Carrs has now been voted the Wensum Slimming World group’s Miss Slinky 2018 – an annual Slimming World award, along with Mr Sleek, that recognises members who “have transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier and happier, slimmer and more confident”.

Ms Carrs said: “It has been an incredible year as I never imagined that I could’ve lost this much weight.

“I have tried to count calories in the past and never had much success. Going to Slimming World has changed my life and I have made so many new friends.

“It really is a lifestyle not a diet and I can’t thank my consultant Steve enough for giving me a new body and new confidence to match.”

Steve Little, who runs the Wensum group Ms Carrs attends said: “Christmas is a time of year for getting dressed up and having a good time.

“However, I know a lot of my members have told me they’d often dread it because they felt uncomfortable and out of place at parties, which is just so sad. This year I know Sarah will feel completely different from previous years.

“I’ve no doubt that they’ll inspire other people to lose weight too and show that whether you’ve got a little or a lot of weight to lose, slimming down can make a big difference to how you feel about yourself and really boost your confidence.”

Do you have a slimming success story? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sheffield United fan fined £10,000 for attack on Norwich City supporters

Sheffield United's football ground Bramall Lane. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/08/2018

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Disabled woman fights back after being punched by mugger

The victim speaking to The Boundary pub landlord Jonathon Childs. Photo: Luke Powell

Window smashed in Costessey burglary

There was a burglary on Dereham Road in Costessey. File photo of Dereham Road. Picture Google.

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide