NNUH nurse stars in new Kerry Katona clothing campaign

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 6:30 AM August 17, 2021   
Angela Taylor (inset and right) modelled with Kerry Katona for her brand

Angela Taylor (inset and right) modelled with Kerry Katona for her brand - Credit: Angela Taylor/Vivienne Edge Photography

In her apron and scrubs, Angela Taylor is the renal nurse who has cared for her patients for more than 20 years. 

But in a t-shirt and shorts, the mum-of-three is one of the faces featured by Kerry Katona on the celebrity's national ad campaign. 

Angela, 46, who has worked in the NHS since 1997, is one of the 16 women chosen by the media personality to front her new boutique line. 

Angela Taylor pictured with Kerry Katona for her clothing brand

Angela Taylor pictured with Kerry Katona for her clothing brand - Credit: Vivienne Edge Photography/Kerry's Boutique

The Norwich mum entered a competition in June to be one of the models for the launch of Ms Katona's new brand - and to her shock and delight was invited to an audition alongside 150 other women. 

She said: "I sent in a couple of pictures and honestly thought nothing more of it. Then suddenly I had an email inviting me to Liverpool, and before I knew it I was in a room with Kerry Katona. 

"I was a bit overwhelmed. Part of it was because of lockdown and the fact we hadn't been around people in so long, part of it was being around so many empowering women, and part of it was just how lovely Kerry is." 

Angela Taylor modelling for Kerry Katona's brand

Angela Taylor modelling for Kerry Katona's brand - Credit: Vivienne Edge Photography/Kerry's Boutique

A few weeks later Angela was invited back to a Covid-compliant shoot with 15 other women and Kerry. 

She said: "It was the best day. I felt so empowered looking around and seeing these women of different ages, shapes, sizes, tattoo, hair colour, with completely different stories. 

"I was a bit nervous when I saw t-shirts and shorts handing on the rack - I haven't had my knees out since I was 12 - but by the end of the shoot I felt so comfortable. 

Norwich mum Angela Taylor

Norwich mum Angela Taylor - Credit: Vivienne Edge Photography/Kerry's Boutique

"Now I'm going to Tesco in my shorts and t-shirt. Usually I wear stuff that's too big for me - not because I care what other people think but because I don't want to feel like I'm wearing the wrong thing."

Angela's family - including husband Andrew, and daughters Kate, 23, Eve, 15 and Elle, 9 - and patients alike are thrilled to see her name in lights. 

She said: "I've had patients asking me if I'm going to go and be a model full time - and my daughters can't believe they scroll through Instagram and see Peter Andre in one photo and their mum in the next."

Kerry and Angela on set

Kerry and Angela on set - Credit: Vivienne Edge Photography/Kerry's Boutique


